Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 6

at .

Did the gang survive the shootout?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 6, Stabler questioned everything after the Brotherhood went on the offensive

.
Putting the Past Behind Him - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 6
.

Meanwhile, the perps were still on the loose and the gang tried to find out how they were connected to the NYPD.

Elsewhere, Reyes was determined to put the aggressors of his past behind bars.

Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime online right here via TV Fanatic.

atch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 6 Quotes

Gutsy move back there. Don't ever do it again.

Stabler

Vaughn: Good to see you again, little Rey. I'm sorry I can't be with you at my house.
Reyes: Where are you?
Vaughn: I'm with you in spirit. I'm about to turn up the heat.
Reyes: What's that mean?
Vaughn: I have all the money I need now. From now on it's about payback, especially for that bald pig that shot Dante.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 6

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 6 Photos

Reyes Disobeys Orders - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 6
Putting the Past Behind Him - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 6
Searching for a Connection - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 6
Cops Vs. Gangsters - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 6
Dealing With a Shootout - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 6
Stabler's On A Mission - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 6
  1. Law & Order: Organized Crime
  2. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3
  3. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 6
  4. Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 6