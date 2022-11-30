Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 23 Episode 15

Did Amy want to be involved in pumpkin season?

On Little People, Big World Season 23 Episode 15, the farm was up for sale and there were some big changes on the horizon.

Meanwhile, Zach and Tori faced harsh truths about Jackson's future.

Elsewhere, Matt dealt with a heartbreaking tragedy as more details about the fate of the farm went public.

Was it really the end of an era?

Use the video above to watch Little People, Big World online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.