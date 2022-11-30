Watch Monarch Online: Season 1 Episode 10

Did Skyler Samuels bring the heat to Austin?

On Monarch Season 1 Episode 10, things in town took a turn when Luke had the decision to make about the future of Monarch.

Meanwhile, Tripp gave Albie an ultimatum, but what did it mean for everyone else?

Elsewhere, Nicky was torn when Wade returned to town, sending her in a very different direction.

Who helped her through the hardest decision of her life?

Use the video above to watch Monarch online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.