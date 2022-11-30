Watch Monarch Online: Season 1 Episode 10

Did Skyler Samuels bring the heat to Austin?

On Monarch Season 1 Episode 10, things in town took a turn when Luke had the decision to make about the future of Monarch.

Beaming Onstage -tall - Monarch Season 1 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Tripp gave Albie an ultimatum, but what did it mean for everyone else?

Elsewhere, Nicky was torn when Wade returned to town, sending her in a very different direction.

Who helped her through the hardest decision of her life?

Monarch Season 1 Episode 10 Quotes

If that's not enough to seal the deal, I'm Nicky Roman, and I'm undeniable.

Nicky

We all know that Monarch was named after the butterfly, but you know how long they live. Six weeks. Six weeks for all that majesty. Luke, you're label is beautiful, but everything dies eventually. Explain to your family that without me, so will Monarch.

Skyler

Monarch Season 1 Episode 10 Photos

Skyler - Monarch Season 1 Episode 10
Expecting Soon - Monarch Season 1 Episode 10
Tripp - Monarch Season 1 Episode 10
Jamie - Monarch Season 1 Episode 10
Angstiest Albulm Cover -tall - Monarch Season 1 Episode 10
Nicky and Albie -tall - Monarch Season 1 Episode 10
