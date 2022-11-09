Watch Monarch Online: Season 1 Episode 8

Did Nicky manage to get back at Catt?

On Monarch Season 1 Episode 8, a surprising revelation changed the trajectory of the Deb Ball.

New Roman Threat -tall - Monarch Season 1 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Ace and Ana got closer as they tried to come to terms with the changes in the family.

Elsewhere, Albie lied to Tripp to protect Nicky and Luke.

Did the lie go too far?

Watch Monarch Season 1 Episode 8 Online

Monarch Season 1 Episode 8 Quotes

I understand revenge. I understand greed. I do not understand the woman who doesn't want something.

Nicky [to Katt]

Hey, Albie. I don't want you to worry. DNA always tells a story, so if that blood is something or there's more to all this than we know, it's going to tell us.

Tripp

Monarch Season 1 Episode 8

Monarch Season 1 Episode 8 Photos

