Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 5 Episode 7

How did the hospital manage to come to terms with the aftermath of the recent supreme court decision on abortion rights?

Changes were everywhere on New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 7 as the doctors reacted to new protocols.

Worried About Vanessa - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 6

Wilder counseled a woman whose pregnancy put her life in danger.

Meanwhile, Max endeavored to find a healthcare solution for out-of-state patients.

Elsewhere, Bloom revealed monumental news to Reynolds.

New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 7 Quotes

Martin: We could be living in a country that could take our children away from us. If we gotta fight that fight and you have a criminal record... we can't take our lives for granted anymore. They're our kids. We've gotta protect them with everything we have.
Iggy: You're right. I'll do it.

Karen: Do something!
Max: As in what?
Karen: Fix this.
Max: The Supreme Court made a decision.
Karen: What if I were to give you all the resources this hospital has to offer carpe blanche? What if the only words to come out of my mouth were "yes" and "how much?" How can you help?

