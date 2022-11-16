Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 5 Episode 8

Did Max manage to save the revenue-generating department?

On New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 8, there was plenty of drama when he discovered there were plenty of legal implications.

Death News -tall - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Iggy discovered that a janitor with otherworldy talents was on a dangerous mission.

Elsewhere, Reynolds treated a truly inspirational patient and made plans for his father.

What did it mean?

New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 8 Quotes

Marijuana in 2022 is not the same drug as when you were a kid.

Lauren

Somehow, you turned service to your country into a liability.

Warren

