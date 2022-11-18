Watch Survivor Online: Season 43 Episode 9

Who didn't make it out of the shocking tribal council?

On Survivor Season 43 Episode 9, the castaways reacted in shock to the double elimination.

In the aftermath, a revenge plan got underway after several castaways were left out of the tribal council vote.

Elsewhere, Jeff revealed that the powers changed if they didn't get used

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.