Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 2 Episode 7

at .

Did the truth come out about Marco's death?

On The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 7, Detective Flores dug deeper into the case to find out more.

Thony - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 7

Meanwhile, Thony, Arman, and Garrett teamed up to bring down Kamdar.

With many different balls in the air, everyone tried to proceed with the knowledge that a big shift was in the cards.

Watch The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 7 Online

Use the video above to watch The Cleaning Lady online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 7 Quotes

Arman: We did what you asked us to do. You’ve known Nadia and me for years.
Robert: I’ve known Nadia for years. You and I are just getting to know each other.

Thony: I can’t do this anymore! I need out!
Arman: There is no way out. Not yet. We have to see this through. We’ll do it together.

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 7

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 7 Photos

Keeping Secrets - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 7
Thony - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 7
The Ultimatum - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 7
Making a Choice - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 7
Helping the Family - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 7
Confessing - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 7
  1. The Cleaning Lady
  2. The Cleaning Lady Season 2
  3. The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 7
  4. Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 2 Episode 7