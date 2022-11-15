Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 2 Episode 8

at .

Did JD make the right call?

On The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 8, he took in Fiona and the kids during a time of need.

In Too Deep - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 8

However, there was plenty of backlash to his decision.

Meanwhile, Garrett changes strategies in his attempt to stop Kamdar.

Thony was ready to make a power move that would change the game.

Watch The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 8 Online

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 8 Quotes

Thony: I keep replaying it in mind what he had you do. Maybe we could have done something different.
Arman: I don’t know.

Until I found out how they found her in a safe house, I’m not taking any time off!

Garrett

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 8

