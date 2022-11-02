Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 6 Episode 5

at .

Did Glassman and Shaun manage to work together?

Their conflict was at the center of The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 5, which focused on the pair trying to overcome their differences to help Lim.

Lim Considers Shaun's Idea - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 5

However, there was much resentment from both parties.

Meanwhile, Asher and Powell treated a young patient on Halloween with a rare hereditary disease.

Watch The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 5 Quotes

Morgan: Only problem with these pants is that they're hard to get off. Which is a feature or a bug depending on how you look at it.
Lim: Let's take a break.
Morgan: What's going on?
Lim: I'm a different person now with a different body.
Morgan: Which this guy obviously finds attractive.
Lim: It's not just about sex. I feel like I'm racing to start my life over.

Lea: This is a growth opportunity. You're the boss now. You need to delegate. You think I write every line of code myself?
Shawn: I am a surgeon. I can't delegate surgery.

The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 5

The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 5 Photos

Spoilers for The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 5 - The Good Doctor
Lim Considers Shaun's Idea - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 5
Shaun's New Plan - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 5
Glassman is Skeptical - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 5
Shaun Wants to Fix Everything - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 5
A Potential Reversal - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 5
  1. The Good Doctor
  2. The Good Doctor Season 6
  3. The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 5
  4. Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 6 Episode 5