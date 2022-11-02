Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 6 Episode 5

Did Glassman and Shaun manage to work together?

Their conflict was at the center of The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 5, which focused on the pair trying to overcome their differences to help Lim.

However, there was much resentment from both parties.

Meanwhile, Asher and Powell treated a young patient on Halloween with a rare hereditary disease.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.