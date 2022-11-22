Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 6 Episode 6

Did the hospital manage to navigate the hottest day of the year?

On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 6, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Danica Powell were at odds over how to treat a patient when it was difficult to operate.

Meanwhile, the rest of the staff struggled when a blackout meant an influx into the emergency room.

Glassman and Lim had to come to a decision about what to do next.

Use the video above to watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.