Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 6 Episode 6

Did the hospital manage to navigate the hottest day of the year?

On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 6, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Danica Powell were at odds over how to treat a patient when it was difficult to operate.

Meanwhile, the rest of the staff struggled when a blackout meant an influx into the emergency room.

Glassman and Lim had to come to a decision about what to do next.

Park: Your heart's beating too fast and you're in v-fib.
Edna: My heart's been keeping me going for 90 years, so don't be too hard on it.

Shaun: Spinal cord injuries interfere with autonomous temperature regulation. If Dr. Lim had had that surgery I proposed, she would be better able to regulate her temperature.
Powell: It's too early for her to make that decision.
Shaun: No. The longer she waits, the greater the risk of irreversible adema.
Powell: Many factors to consider. That's why I advised her not to have the surgery.
Shaun: Excuse me? You are a first year resident. I have much more surgical experience than you.
Powell: And I have more physical disability experience than you.

