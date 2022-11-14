Watch The Walking Dead Online: Season 11 Episode 23

Did Pamela manage to beat the survivors?

On The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 23, the Commonwealth was in danger as variant walkers climbed the defenses.

Hiding in the Horde - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 23

Judith arrived with a team of survivors but Pamela had a plan to take all of her naysayers down.

Elsewhere, Mercer tried to save Eugene but found himself hauled in for questioning.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 23 Quotes

Mercer: You all right?
Princess: I'm fine. How's Eugene?
Mercer: Safe, for now. Where are you?
Princess: On a train, headed back to you.
Mercer: A train?
Princess: We're bringing people... Prisoners that Hornsby and Pamela disappeared. What are you planning to do?
Mercer: Change things, take Pamela down. Think you'd be okay with that?
Princess: Yeah.
Mercer: If you can get those prisoners back to me, they're witnesses. I'd have legal grounds to remove Pamela.
Princess: The train takes us to a depot a ways out. If we can make our way to the city, can you get us in?
Mercer: Old access tunnel under the west wall. Leads up into Union Station. Industrial building, basement entrance, guarded, but I can meet you there.

Vickers: Governor, come in.
Pamela: Anything yet?
Vickers: No, ma'am. Saw his sister, then reported to the wall. He just pulled additional backup to deal with the horde. Nothing unusual.
Pamela: Where did he take them from?
Vickers: Sector 7... Processing... And Tunnel H. Did you want me to recall any of those troops?
Pamela: No, I'm sure Mercer has his reasons.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 23

