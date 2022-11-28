Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 5 Episode 4

Did John's changes win him supporters?

On Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 4, some surprising details left everyone having to pick a side.

Angry Equities - Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 3

Meanwhile, the drama between Jamie and Beth reached a boiling point, with the family being forced to step in and pick a side.

As villains swirled, it was time for the family to make a collective decision about the future.

Was there a way forward?

Watch Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 4 Online

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 4 Quotes

Here's my best advice about this job. Good governors initiate action, and bad governors spend all their time reacting. There are plenty of things to clean up besides an airport.

Lynelle

Jamie: Boy. You have really fuckin' done it this time.
Beth: What's the big deal, Jamie? I got into a bar fight in Boseman. I mean, the Montana board of tourism should put that on fuckin' T-shirts.

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 4

