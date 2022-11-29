Welcome to Chippendales Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Velvetta

Time moves rather quickly in this miniseries, with years passing between episodes, leaving you a little unsettled trying to play catch-up with the current plot lines.

Welcome to Chippendales Season 1 Episode 3 skips ahead two years from the last time we saw Steve and Nick standing off in his office, and the tension between the two has only gotten more intense.

Steve's problem is his overwhelming need to be in control, which will eventually drive away even those most loyal to him.

Going home to India was a two-part endeavor for Steve as he dealt with his father's death and seemed compelled to impress his mother and get her to come home with him.

I've wanted to see more of Steve and how he became the man he is in the future, and we get a little bit of that here, though it's not too in-depth or informative.

Steve's mother is clearly confused about why her son left home to pursue the "American Dream," and she's even more confused about why he'd want her to live it alongside him.

I understand why his mother's reaction to him disheartens Steve because he's done very well for himself. But at what cost?

Steve saved every single penny he made while working at the gas station to realize his dream and get to a place where he was thriving, and he comes to India with Velveeta packed bags to show his mom that not only has he made it, but he's doing better than ever.

But his mother sees right through him, and it sends him back to Los Angeles with a chip on his shoulder and an even bigger control problem.

In the gap from Welcome to Chippendales Season 1 Episode 2 to now, Steve and Irene are married, and it's tough to get a handle on them as a couple because Steve keeps everything so close to the chest.

Everything about him is rigid and regimented, and if there were a time to see him let his hair down, you'd think it would be in the privacy of his home with his wife, but he shuts her out the same way he shuts everyone else out. He keeps so much bottled inside, and it's a wonder it takes him as long as it does to burst.

Irene: What happened over there?

Steve: Nothing.

Irene: You are such a bad liar. Permalink: You are such a bad liar.

Permalink: You are such a bad liar.

The thing about the club is that in those early years, everyone was there for the right reasons: they wanted the club to succeed. Steve, for the various reasons we already know, but Nick reinvigorated his career and found a purpose again through Chippendales. He was flexing his creativity in this new and fresh way.

He and Denise make an excellent team, both passionate and willing to color outside the lines to set themselves apart. It takes a lot of moving parts to make a successful business, and it took each of that staff's unique qualities to get Chippendales to the heights it would reach.

But all the problems lie with Steve and his inability to see beyond his narrow view and self-importance.

When you operate from a place where it's your way or the highway, you better ensure you've assembled an unsinkable ship.

It's understandable for Steve to feel a bit blindsided when he comes back fresh off the heels of an emotional trip to see things changed in a way he wasn't expecting. But there's a way to deal with that kind of blindside without completely alienating your entire staff.

A good boss knows how to manage his staff in a way where they feel appreciated and heard but also recognizes that at the end of the day, the boss has the final say. Steve is loud and proud about the fact that Chippendales is his club, and he doesn't owe anyone anything.

He's pretty obvious about that when he doesn't tell Nick and Denise that he's taking the dancers for the day, which means they show up ready to work, and the club is empty. It's a power play by Steve, a way for him to once again make it known that he's at the top and everyone else is at the bottom.

Nick is more interesting than Steve at this point, if only because it feels like he has so many layers to him. On the one hand, he's this bold and eccentric creative who's always looking to have a good time. But he's also a bit of a hothead, and where Steve keeps his narcissism more discreet, Nick is brasher with it.

Steve and Nick couldn't be more opposite, which at the start is probably what drew Steve to him. Steve knows the business side of things, but he knows nothing of what makes a male revue show come alive, and he finds this incredibly confident and intelligent man to find that spark.

But as the years have dwindled on, it's clear that Steve's identity is consumed with all things Chippendales. It's his vision and his baby. And he's not going to let anyone feel as though they can take ownership of it.

It starts with a rock opera, and then what's next? Suddenly the club slips away from him, which is his greatest fear.

Nick's decision to leave after once again being dismissed by Steve is the right one because how long can you work for someone who treats you with such disrespect? But back then, there weren't male revues on every corner, so it's not like Nick could just quit and jump to the next thing.

So, Nick leaves for the east coast, leaving Denise behind, as Steve works to push Chippendales further into infamy.

But you can truly feel the foundation starting to crack.

Welcome to My Extra Thoughts

We meet Ray Colon here, and he immediately kisses Steve's butt. A jack of all trades, he's trying to buy some job security by being Steve's yes-man. I wonder how that will ultimately work out for him.

Murray Bartlett and Juliette Lewis have lovely chemistry, and they seem to have so much fun together. Whatever happens with Nick next, he must always keep Denise by his side!

The room service routine is definitely the best little number on the show thus far. Those breakaway pants are legendary for a reason.

As the year's pass, you must imagine we'll see some dancers move along. Otis should stay forever, though.

Chippendales was not messing around back in the day. Thinking of doing a full rock opera in a strip club is very ambitious!

We're moving fast through this twisted tale, and while this was more of just a transition hour to get us to the Steve and Nick split, there was still a lot to enjoy.

It's safe to say the Chippendales we got to know over the first two hours will never be the same.

Let me know in the comments how you're feeling about the series and where you think things are going next! And don't forget to watch Welcome to Chippendales online right now so you can join the conversation!

Velvetta Review Editor Rating: 3.8 / 5.0 3.8 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 0.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Unrated Unrated 3.8 / 5.0

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.