What to Watch: The Crown, Dangerous Liaisons, The Calling

Ho, ho, ho! If you didn't know it was Christmas season already, you sure will after this week!

The Crown Season 5 drops this week, The Handmaid's Tale season finale is upon us, and Prime Video premieres a bloody new series titled The English.

Find out what we recommend you watch this week!

Saturday, November 5

8/7c Merry Swissmas (Lifetime)

Grab your mug of cocoa with marshmallows, and get those holiday decorations out of storage. The weather may be nice, but the Christmas films are here in full force!

Jodie Sweetin stars as Alex, a woman who returns home and discovers her best friend and ex-boyfriend are dating.

It’s the first of Lifetime’s latest slate of holiday flicks, so you don’t want to miss it.

8/7c Lights, Camera, Christmas (Hallmark)

This one is written by TV Fanatic friend Gary Goldstein!

A holiday movie production comes to town in need of a costume designer. Kerry, a local shop owner, steps into the role and crosses paths with the film's charming star Brad.

Kimberley Sustad and John Brotherton star.

8/7c A Royal Christmas on Ice (GAF)

Looking to escape his Royal life, a dashing prince comes to the United States to start a business in a small town in upstate New York and winds up falling for a former Olympic ice skater.

This is the 4th of 18 new Christmas movies premiering on Great American Family this season.

Starring Anna Marie Dobbins & Jonathan Stoddard with a special appearance by William Baldwin.

10/9c Maple Valley Christmas (HMM)

Erica is a rancher who has spent her whole life working the family farm with her mother and sister.

When Aaron arrives and disrupts her plans, she starts to question what she actually wants.

Peyton List and Andrew Walker star.

Sunday, November 6

8/7c Family Law (The CW)

The lawyers are dismayed when a young couple wants to reverse an adoption after learning of their baby’s medical issues.

Abby thinks the father is the driving force and persuades the mom to fight for the baby.

This case affects the family and their current relationship issues, especially Daniel and Danielle.

8/7c FBI (CBS)

Election Night results in a special Sunday airing.

As the team works to rescue a five-year-old kidnapping victim, Scola suspects the boy’s mother isn’t being forthcoming about why her son was targeted.

Also, Nina struggles to open up to Scola about matters in their relationship,

9/8c East New York (CBS)

The pressure is on!

Regina and the 7-4 race against time to find a missing child, which will be considerably easier if Yenko goes along with Regina's plan to use his connection to a witness to get to the truth.

And if that wasn't enough, Suarez finds himself in hot water after an arrest goes viral. Regina's in no mood for political nonsense, but she may have to appease the mayor in order to keep protecting this missing kid and the rest of her neighborhood's residents.

9/8c Dangerous Liaisons (STARZ)

A bold prequel series from the mind of Harriet Warner, Dangerous Liaisons sees the rise of Camille and Valmont as they navigate through the French aristocracy of the late 18th century.

This is the spectacular new period drama you’ve been waiting for, filled with manipulation, sex, lust, ambition, and even love.

Don’t miss the premiere this Sunday!

Featuring Alice Englert (Camille), Nicholas Denton (Valmont), Carice Van Houten (Jacqueline De Montrachet), Kosar Ali (Victoire), Michael McElhatton (Jean De Merteuil), and Lesley Manville (Genevieve De Merteuil).

10/9c Interview With The Vampire (AMC)

Lestat tries to make amends with Louis, while Claudia sticks by Louis’s side.

Meanwhile in Dubai, Molloy makes a discovery that will change things for him.

This is the penultimate episode that will lead us to the thrilling conclusion of the hit series’ first season.

Does everyone deserve forgiveness?



The penultimate #InterviewWithTheVampire premieres Sunday at 10pm on @AMC_TV. Watch it now on @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/SQedICrWJ5 — Interview with the Vampire (@Immortal_AMC) October 31, 2022

10/9c The Rookie (ABC)

We love it when Lucy goes undercover!

Angela and Harper enlist Lucy’s help when they need her to infiltrate a female gang for a case, and it sparks some concern for Bradford.

Bailey is unsettled after the proposal, and Nolan tries to make sense of her needs.

He and Celina investigate a bizarre case.

10/9c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

NCIS is called to investigate when a woman is seen fleeing the scene of her husband’s murder.

Also, Roberta Deeks comes into town to meet Rosa.

Sam looks for another aide for his father Raymond.

Monday, November 7

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

If you’ve been anxious to find out what is in that file Sloan has on Chanel, this is your week!

Abe and Paulina both win their elections, but their celebration is cut short when Chanel is arrested for murder. What? Hopefully they’ll reveal some more details now that she’s headed to jail. And will Allie continue to stand by her once the truth comes out?

Meanwhile, Chloe has second thoughts after she and Stefan kiss, but Stefan doesn’t, and he’s determined to win her heart.

8/7c All American (The CW)

With Grace and Carter’s wedding right around the corner, antics ensue. While Denise and Laura kidnap Grace for a surprise bachelorette party, Preach and Billy take Carter out for drinks, and everyone ends the night with more than they bargained for.

JJ puts together another Vortex game night with Spencer, Jordan, Layla, and Olivia that goes awry when secrets are aired.

Meanwhile, Coop is coming to terms with some disappointing news.

8/7c 9-1-1 (FOX)

Have you ever felt like things just really aren’t going your way?

A young Hollywood scarlet runs into a string of bad luck that has her running into the 118 more than she’d probably like.

Could a curse be at play?

9/8c The Cleaning Lady (FOX)

After Garrett shot Cortes, the stakes have intensified, and both the FBI and Robert are hot on the trail.

Someone tips off Detective Flores and Fiona, and Thony’s worst nightmare happens – Chris is brought in.

Will Garrett help Thony’s family or will he make things even worse for Chris? Find out Monday!

10/9c Quantum Leap (NBC)

Oh, to be a 16-year-old in 1996… Wait, what?

The fall finale finds Ben leaping into a teen (also named Ben) as he and his friends take an ill-conceived joyride that strands them in the wilderness.

What questions will be answered? What will they leave hanging? Take the leap with us and find out!

Tuesday, November 8

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

As of now, we can still anticipate a brand-new episode despite it being election night. And if that’s the case, it’s going to be a very good installment!

Cade catches wind of the intimate slow dance between Conrad and Billie at Kitbell’s wedding, which prompts her to question Conrad about his feelings for Billie.

Could this finally be the forward movement and acknowledgment that we’ve been waiting for? We’ll have to see!

9/8c Monarch (FOX)

It’s a sisterly showdown when Nicky confronts Catt about her identity and her desire to be associated with the Roman family.

She also spends her time preparing Tatum for Deb Ball, which will likely bring about more questions surrounding Clive’s disappearance.

Albie continues to lie to Tripp to protect Nicky.

Wednesday, November 9

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

From Canada to Gilead, it seems the whole world is out to get June Osborne as safety becomes paramount in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 finale.

Things are changing from all directions. Joseph isn’t eager to protect June any longer, but Nick wants to make her protection a priority. How will that work as they attempt to lead Gilead together?

This is the one finale of the season that you want to watch as soon as it drops to avoid spoilers. It’s going to be huge!

The Crown (Netflix)

We’re slowly catching up to the present day, and we’ll be a lot more familiar with the characters of The Crown Season 5 than we’ve been in the past seasons.

It’s a new decade, and the royal family are facing what may be their biggest challenge yet: proving their continued relevance in ‘90s Britain.

As Diana and Charles wage a media war, cracks begin to splinter the royal foundation.

8/7c Chicago Med (NBC)

Archer comes face-to-face with his past when his son is rushed into the hospital after being stabbed by another inmate!

At the best of times, Archer is a loose cannon who throws the rules out the window when he thinks the situation calls for it; he's going to be even worse when he's desperate to save his son.

Elsewhere, Charles treats a transplant patient's psychosis and the hospital runs out of scrubs thanks to the supply chain problems.

10/9c Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Hailey’s dogged attempts to build a case against Sean O’Neal grows legs, and the rest of the team gets involved, too.

When more sinister findings arise, they work exclusively to nail Sean after realizing that he’s more dangerous than they ever could have imagined.

It’s another harrowing hour of Chicago P.D.

10/9c Reginald The Vampire (SYFY)

Some weird stuff starts happening now that Nikki is in town, and Reginald finds himself at the center of it.

Angela is infuriated that her hired assassin ended up falling in love with her target instead of killing him, so Angela must find another way to get rid of Reginald.

Reginald and Sarah’s newfound relationship gets put to the test when Nikki professes her love for Reginald.

Thursday, November 10

The Calling (Peacock)

The Calling tells the story of NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth.

Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down.

We’ll have more information and interviews as the premiere date draws closer!

Falling for Christmas (Netflix)

It’s Lindsay Lohan’s triumphant return!

A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lohan) gets into a skiing accident and suffers from total amnesia.

The lucky lady finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount+)

The play is the thing when the Protostar encounters a planet where the inhabitants have formed a society on a telenovela version of Starfleet.

It’s like Star Trek: The Original Series’s The Omega Glory but good. And not racist.

Meanwhile, back on the Dauntless, The Diviner is back on his feet. How do we feel about that?

8/7c Law & Order (NBC)

It’s going to be another tough case.

This time, instead of no leads, there are too many, as the latest murder victim had nothing but enemies. She was a crisis consultant, which means suspects and witnesses are all people who stand to risk massive damage to their reputation.

And when the case makes it to court, Price and Maroun must convince one of those people to testify despite the danger to their public image.

8/7c Station 19 (ABC)

It’s Fall finale time, and that means a crossover event with Grey’s Anatomy that may result in the loss of one of their own, but who? When a lightning storm crashes a helicopter, the team is drawn away from hosting a fire boot camp for young women, and Natasha calls on Jack to help Vic run the camp instead.

Meanwhile, things get even more heated inside between Carina and Maya, but will they come to a head?

9/8c Grey's Anatomy(ABC)

On the heels of life-changing news, a thunderstorm hits Grey Sloan. The attending surgeons and interns work together to save an injured reporter and family affected by the storm. Meanwhile, a beloved author undergoes a risky surgery and complications from the storm.

9/8c Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

SVU again takes on sexual predators in sports!

This time around, Benson orders her team to dig deeper into a sports star’s past after the case against him falls apart. They’re looking for previous victims who might come forward; will they find anyone?

Meanwhile, Velasco is disappointed when he meets one of his heroes -- could his idol turn out to be a predator, too?

10/9c CSI: Vegas (CBS)

The CSI team must deal with a puzzler. A mysterious Bigfoot-like footprint found near a crime scene. This complicates their uncovering who – or what – killed a father and son.

10/9c Law & Order: Organized Crime

The team discovers more than meets the eye when they investigate a jewelry heist. Could this be connected to the Silas family and the new information Pearl has for Stabler?

There’s another big surprise coming, too: a mysterious woman from Stabler’s past who resurfaces in the middle of the investigation!

Stabler says she’s an Italian cop and that he trusts her, but Bell thinks the woman’s gone rogue. Could Stabler’s trust be misplaced, with disastrous results?

Friday, November 11

The English (Prime Video)

An epic chase Western, The English takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power, and love. An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp, come together in 1890 middle America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood.

Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination—the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming.

It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall and young widow Martha Myers into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face-to-face with the future they must live.

It’s a little too bloody for my taste, but I know people are going to love it!

The Peripheral (Prime Video)

Flynn works on recovering from learning the truth of what happens between 2032 and 2099.

Her mom, Tommy, and the rest of the town start to wonder how the Fishers are doing so well, which Burton takes extremely seriously.

Flynne’s life is threatened again, forcing her to confront Dr. Cherise Nuland.

8/7c In Merry Measure (Hallmark)

When pop star Darcy returns home to spend Christmas with her sister and niece, she unexpectedly finds herself coaching the high school choir with her one-time rival, Adam.

We bet that they won’t be rivals for long!

Patty Murin and Brendan Penny star.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.