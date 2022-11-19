What to Watch: Welcome to Chippendales, Echo 3, Criminal Minds: Evolution

It may be the holidays, but there’s not stopping the new programming coming our way.

Christmas takes control with every available network pumping out programming.

But look for Echo 3 on Apple TV+ and Peacock’s Pitch Perfect series to make your week, too.

Saturday, November 19

8/7c Santa Bootcamp (Lifetime)

The Walking Dead’s Emily Kinney and One Day At a Time’s living legend, Rita Moreno, star in this cute, steamy, and a bit cheeky film about an event planner who lands an important, career-changing gig, but she must attend a crash course in Christmas to pull it off successfully.

While attending Belle’s Santa Bootcamp, she not only finds the holiday spirit, but she may find love, too.

Lifetime veteran and Christmas Queen Melissa Joan Hart directs, and executive produces this endearing film.

8/7c Three Wise Men and a Baby (Hallmark)

Three brothers get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together and care for a baby over the holidays.

This movie marks the first time three “Hallmark hunks,” as they’re called, together in one movie, and it’s so much fun!

This is one you don’t want to miss.

10/9c Long Lost Christmas (HMM)

Interior designer Hayley plans to surprise her recently widowed mother Patricia with the perfect holiday present: the extended family she knows her mom yearns for.

This warm-hearted movie start Benjamin Ayres and Taylor Cole.

Be sure to check out our interview with Ben on the site later today!

Sunday, November 20

SEAL Team (Paramount+)

The season comes to a close with Bravo Team trying to bounce back following their escape helicopter being blown up.

There’s a desire for them to return home and mourn the loss of Clay, but will everyone make it there?

Some moments change our lives forever. Head to @ParamountPlus this Sunday for the season finale of #SEALTeam pic.twitter.com/vWPylTyVV5 — SEAL Team (@SEALTeam_pplus) November 15, 2022

8/7c A Waltons Thanksgiving (The CW)

It’s time to welcome the Waltons back into our homes.

This time, it’s to show gratitude to friends and neighbors while enjoying their company.

Be sure to check out our interview with the original John-Boy Walton, Richard Thomas, later today!

9/8c East New York (CBS)

Regina goes head-to-head against the DEA -- who will come out on top?

When four locals fatally overdose, Regina wants to shut down the gang that's giving out the bad drugs. But can she do that and still keep her job?

Meanwhile, Sandeford preps for his date with his ex, and Yenko deals with tension at home.

9/8c The Walking Dead (AMC)

The series comes to a dramatic conclusion, picking up with everyone fighting a desperate battle to save the kids and themselves.

With a horde of variant walkers and Pamela at large, it;s a devastating finale for all involved.

How will the series wrap up its 12-year run?

We’ll have a full review the moment the episode finishes, and stay tuned for post-morem interviews!

9/8c Dangerous Liaisons (STARZ)

Camille gives Valmont a seemingly impossible task in order to prove his love. Will he succeed, fail, or give up?

The Comtesse de Sevigny visits the Merteuil house, determined to out Camille as a charlatan, even if it means waking the dead.

Gabriel makes a shocking discovery, but not all is as it seems.

Don’t miss a moment of the debauchery and deception on the next episode of Dangerous Liaisons!

10/9c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

A Marine falls ill during a training mission due to an attack by a genetic weapon.

The NCIS team must track down the person responsible for unleashing it.

Also, Deeks struggles with balancing work and home life when Rosa comes down with the flu.

Monday, November 21

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

For months, Days of Our Lives has teased us with clips of a fiery car crash, and now it’s finally happening.

EJ and Ava’s war turns deadly when Ava threatens to kill Susan, and EJ chases her in his car.

Ava’s car goes over a cliff, and it’s impossible to tell if there are any survivors, but this is Salem, where nobody stays dead. Besides, they wouldn’t kill off Susan, would they?

8/7c All American (The CW)

After what happened at the press conference, Spencer and Jordan tried to secure as many commitments before the end of National Signing Day to help their team. Asher tries to capitalize on the unfortunate opportunity by swaying some new recruits with an assist from an unlikely source.

Olivia is torn on how to publish her article while also protecting those she loves. Patience is pushed outside her comfort zone while shooting a music video.

Meanwhile, Jordan and JJ throw a party that escalates and ends with Jordan witnessing a rude awakening.

10/9c The Good Doctor (ABC)

In real life, many areas are gearing up for winter, but The Good Doctor is dealing with a heat wave bad enough to knock power out and put patient lives at risk.

Lea and Glassman race to find a solution, while Lim’s spinal cord injury makes her more susceptible to heat-related complications.

And when Shaun finds out that Powell advised Lim to reject the paralysis-reversing surgery he recommended, all hell breaks loose!

Tuesday, November 22

Welcome To Chippendales (Hulu)

Who’s ready to step back in time to the early days of one of the world's biggest male revues?

Hulu’s latest series will follow the life and career of Somen ‘Steve’ Banerjee, the founder of Chippendales.

It’s a complicated tale, boosted by a very talented cast, that you will definitely want to check out.

8/7c The Winchesters (The CW)

An old family friend calls Mary for help, but the team finds out that crucial details were left initially left out.

Meanwhile, Lata, John, and Carlos struggle with hunting in their own ways, but what does this mean for the case?

Mary finds herself worrying about John’s commitment to the hunt. So what does this mean for them moving forward? Will they be able to come to terms with the nature of it all?

8/7c FBI (CBS)

A deadly truck heist arms the killers with enough ammonium nitrate to construct a massive bomb.

The team discovers a link to a terrorist group.

That just happens to be the group Maggie is working to infiltrate.

9/8c New Amsterdam (NBC)

Are you ready for a TWO-HOUR midseason finale?!!!

Why did Wilder say no? It was a shock when Wilder, who seemed to be making heart-eyes at Max, declined his date offer, and we may get to the bottom of why as Max reels from the news and tries to make sense of it while Wilder entertains an offer that pits her career against her community.

Iggy comes to a conclusion about his future with Martin, while Floyd feels he must choose between a shot at love and his father.

And Lauren juggles the loss of her mother, trying to maintain a relationship with her sister, and a harrowing and emotional case.

Wednesday, November 23

Good Night Oppy (Prime Video)

Can a movie about a Mars rover tear at your heartstrings?

Absolutely, 100% yes.

This movie is one of the best of the year, so gather the family around on Thankgiving to check it out.

Pitch Perfect Bumper in Berlin (Peacock)

Bumper makes his way to Berlin after one of his videos goes viral, but this is not the Bumper we know from the movies.

His life has changed dramatically as he embarks on a very different journey.

Check out the trailer below.

Echo 3 (Apple TV+)

Echo 3 is an action-packed thriller set in South America that follows Amber Chesborough (Jessica Ann Collins), a brilliant young scientist who is the emotional heart of a small American family.

When Amber goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother, Bambi (Evans), and her husband, Prince (Huisman) – two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts – struggle to find her in a layered personal drama set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.

Echo 3 also stars Martina Gusman as Violetta, a prominent political columnist.

The series features James Udom, Maria Del Rosario, Alejandro Furth, Juan Pablo Raba, and special guest star Bradley Whitford. Echo 3 is also based on the award-winning series “When Heroes Fly,” created by Omri Givon and inspired by the eponymous novel by Amir Gutfreund.

Grey Elephant (Amazon Prime)

Watch Eoin Macken reunite with his co-stars from The Night Shift in his satirical comedy.

Friends and couples finally reunite for the first time after being on lockdown during the pandemic but nothing goes as planned.

Interpersonal conflicts as just as contagious in this comedy.

10/9c Reginald The Vampire (SYFY)

Reginald leaves home to find a legendary vampire named Abraham who has a special power: he can turn a vampire back into human.

Leaving causes a rift between Reginald and Maurice, which compounds the rift that already formed between them.

Will Reginald be able to find the answers/solutions he needs with only a month left until the Vampire Assessment?

Thursday, November 24

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Paramount+)

Finally, it’s time to welcome back the FBI team we are the most intimately acquainted with.

All of our favorite characters reunite to bring down a network of killers who used their pandemic downtime to create a new brand of terror.

And we’ve got interviews this week with the cast, so keep an eye out for them!

Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount+)

BIG things are happening with the Protostar hiding out in the Neutral Zone while Vice Admiral Janeway chomps at the bit to pursue them with the Dauntless.

Dal makes a choice when the truth of his heritage is revealed. Will his crewmates appreciate it? The newly evolved form Murf has taken proves very useful.

Look out for some familiar but not necessarily friendly faces to show up! Anything is possible, so stay sharp and go fast!

Friday, November 25

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Disney+)

Sometimes, it’s hard to find the perfect gift.

Other times, it’s easy to be a little too on the nose with your gift giving.

Expect a little of both in this wacky holiday adventure.

The Peripheral (Prime Video)

Flynne’s journey continues, but the arrival of Inspector Lowbeer puts a damper on the entire group’s progress.

Inspector Lowbeer is menacing and cruel, and Flynne, Wilf, Lev, and the rest of the team will have to tread carefully if they want to survive.

With the race for Aelita and the information still on, will there be enough time?

6/5c #Xmas (Hallmark)

When interior designer, Jen, is selected for a social media competition for a design brand, she poses as an influencer with her best friend playing her husband and her nephew as her baby.

We caught up with Brant Daugherty about this fun film, so keep an eye out for our interview this week!

Man, is Christmas in full swing or what?

8/7c A Royal Corgi Christmas (Hallmark)

Prince Edmond hopes to win his mother's love back with the gift of an adorable but unruly corgi.

He hires American dog trainer Cecily to make the corgi presentable for the annual Christmas ball.

Stars Hunter King, Jordan Renzo, and we’ll have an interview with Hunter later this week!

8/7c Steppin’ Into the Holiday (Lifetime)

When Broadway Star Billy Holiday, yes, you read that right, gets fired from his job, he heads back to his hometown for the holiday season and gets roped into helping the local dance theater owner with a big recital.

A Christmas Movie king and veteran Mario Lopez stars in this star-studded film along with another vet, Jana Kramer, and the accomplished Mario Cantone.

It teases a lot of dancing and fun!

