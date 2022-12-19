A Million Little Things Season 5 Shocker: Who Might Be Dying?

A Million Little Things kicked off with a death, and it may well end with one.

TV Line shared a first-look photo for A Million Little Things Season 5, and it looks like the gang is in mourning.

Eddie, Katherine, Greta, Regina, and Maggie are present in the photo, which you can view here.

We're inclined to believe whatever happens isn't related to the four, but it will impact them enough to attend a funeral.

It does look like they're attending a funeral, and naturally, that makes us super worried about the future of some of the characters on the show.

Since we're heading into the final season, it's hard to imagine everyone making it out alive.

Drama series like to go out on dramatic terms, and more often than not, someone dies in the end to bring everyone together one last time.

"As the final season of our series unfolds,” the logline reads,

"We’ll watch through laughter and tears as we bring this incredible journey to its conclusion," the synopsis adds.

"Along the way we’ll explore the depths of friendship, love and sorrow as we bid this special family of friends goodbye, once again proving that friendship really is a million little things.”

Following months of rumors, ABC announced that A Million Little Things Season 5 would be the end for the hit drama.

“I know seeing this show end may be sad for many people (especially my mom who watches live every week), but I always knew I wanted to follow these friends for five seasons and leave them when the time was right,” series creator DJ Nash said in a statement.

“When we started making our show, I never could have imagined this incredible community of ‘Millionaires’ who would come together and not only watch, but also share with each other their personal struggles, their pain and ultimately their true grit."

"I am both honored and humbled by all of it and am so in awe of the incredible actors, writers, directors and crew who lend their talent to make our show.”

He continued: “I am also so grateful that ABC now makes mental health awareness one of the top issues for which it advocates."

"[Executive producer] Terrence [Coli] and I can’t wait for the Millionaires to watch what we have planned for our final season.”

Do you think the show will go out with a big death?

Hit the comments.

The series returns Wednesday, February 8, at 10/9c.

