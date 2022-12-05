Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Taken Off Air After Romance Revelation

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been taken off the air at Good Morning America.

The Daily Mail reports that the pair will not be on-screen this week as ABC works out how to handle the bombshell that the two have been in a relationship.

The news dropped thanks to photos surfacing of the pair holding hands in a car during a vacation in New York.

The pair subsequently shut down their Instagram accounts.

"There is massive confusion internally," a source told the outlet.

"ABC News executive Kim [Godwin] has taken them off the air while they deal with this internally."

“I want to say that while the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I really have taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization,” Godwin said on an editorial call on Monday.

"These decisions are not easy, they are not knee jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which, you guys know, are all of is — the people here at ABC.”

Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez have reportedly been drafted in to anchor GMA3 this week.

While Robach and Holmes have yet to acknowledge their relationship, they addressed the buzz surrounding them on Friday's episode of GMA.

"You know, it's too bad it's Friday. It's been a great week," said Holmes.

"I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it! Take it all in."

Robach, 49, added:

"Speak for yourself. I am very excited about the weekend — and I'm sure everyone else is too."

"We all love our Fridays around here. Some of us do, at least."

According to a People report last week, "it doesn't seem like they will face any consequences -- at least at the moment," an insider told the publication.

"On set it's business as usual. It's been weirdly normal."

The pairing has been met with a lot of media attention, but it's unclear whether there will be any long-term changes made to their segment on the show by ABC.

The pair have worked together since Holmes joined the GMA team in 2014.

According to reports, they were both single at the time of their relationship beginning.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.