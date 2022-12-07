Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Headlines Supernatural Drama

AMC released a new trailer for its forthcoming series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches.

As previously reported, the new drama series will premiere Sunday, January 8, on AMC+ and AMC.

Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches.

As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. Esta Spalding (Masters of Sex, On Becoming a God in Central Florida) and Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex, The Pacific, John Adams) are both executive producers and writers of the series.

Spalding, who has an overall deal with AMC Studios, will serve as showrunner. The series stars Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) as Dr. Rowan Fielding, Jack Huston (Fargo) as Lasher, Tongayi Chirisa (Women of the Movement) as Ciprien Grieve and Harry Hamlin (Mad Men) as Cortland Mayfair.

Mayfair Witches is the second series in Rice's Immortal Universe, alongside Interview With the Vampire.

Interview With the Vampire landed an early second season pickup, as well as solid reviews.

AMC is doubling down on the Immortal Universe, with several other projects in the process of being adapted by the company.

AMC is big on franchises, with a lot of success coming from The Walking Dead and its various spinoffs.

The flagship series wrapped last month, but three additional spinoffs featuring fan-favorites have been ordered.

The new trailer for Mayfair Witches looks much darker than Interview With the Vampire.

It will be exciting to see how the translation from page to screen is handled when the series gets underway next year.

Check out the trailer below.

