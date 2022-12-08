Apple TV+ Unveils Premiere Date and Photos for Billy Crudup's Hello Tomorrow!

Apple TV+ has unveiled the premiere date and a first look at Hello Tomorrow!, the new 10-episode dramedy starring and executive produced by Emmy and Critics Choice Award winner Billy Crudup (The Morning Show).

The highly anticipated half-hour series is set to make its global debut on Friday, February 17, 2023 with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through April 7, 2023 on Apple TV+.

Here's the official logline:

Set in a retro-future world, “Hello Tomorrow!” centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares.

Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Crudup includes Haneefah Wood (Truth Be Told, One Day at a Time), Alison Pill (Them, The Newsroom), Nicholas Podany (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child), and Dewshane Williams (The Umbrella Academy, In the Dark).

The cast is rounded out by Emmy Award winner Hank Azaria (Brockmire, Ray Donovan), Matthew Maher (Our Flag Means Death), and Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook Animal Kingdom”).

Hello Tomorrow!, produced by MRC Television, is co-created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen. Stephen Falk (You’re the Worst), Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***ing World), Bhalla and Jansen serve as executive producers alongside Crudup.

Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein serve as executive producers for Mortal Media.

Apple has been announcing premiere dates recently for its new and returning shows for the first quarter of 2023.

The fourth and final season of Servant is on track for January, while Truth Be Told's third season is also set for January.

