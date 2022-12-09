Backstreet Boys Holiday Special Scrapped at ABC Following Nick Carter Rape Allegations

A Very Backstreet Holiday is not moving forward at ABC.

The special was filmed earlier this month in Los Angeles, but the network has decided to nix the project amid allegations that singer Nick Carter raped a 17-year-old during the band's 2001 tour.

It was set to air on December 14 and featured Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough as they celebrated the festive season.

It would have featured several songs from their "A Very Backstreet Christmas" album, alongside special guests including Seth Rogen, Meghan Trainor, Rob Riggle, Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches, and Atsuko Okatsuka.

Shannon "Shay" Ruth alleged in a newly filed lawsuit and press conference live-streamed on Facebook that Carter sexually assaulted her when they met backstage at a concert in 2001.

“The last 21 years have been filled with pain, confusion, frustration, shame and self-harm that are a direct result of Nick Carter raping me,” Ruth said during the press conference.

“Even though I’m autistic and live with cerebral palsy, I believe that nothing has affected me more or had a more lasting impact on my life than what Nick Carter did and said to me,” she continued.

“After he raped me, I remember him calling me a ‘re—-ed bitch’ and grabbing me and leaving bruises on my arm.”

Ruth said that she waited to go public for 20 years because she was afraid.

“Carter tried to scare me into silence … he was nasty and threatening,” she said.

Ruth said she came forward hoping to stop Carter from "assaulting more teens and women" and to "hold Nick Carter accountable."

“Just because Nick Carter is a celebrity does not mean that he is excused from his crimes,” Ruth concluded in her statement, adding:

“I am a survivor and always will be.”

“Nick Carter has a long history of abusing women,” Ruth's attorney Mark J. Boskovich said, alleging that the music has a history of “looking away.”

Meanwhile, Carter's attorney, Michael Holtz, shared the following in a statement to ET.

"This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue." The attorney said, adding:

"Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. [Shannon] Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick -- and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time."

"No one should be fooled by a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer -- there is nothing to this claim whatsoever, which we have no doubt the courts will quickly realize."

