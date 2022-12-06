Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 9 Sneak Peek: First Look at Choi and April's Wedding!

If you were worried about whether Ethan and April would tie the knot, you can relax now.

NBC has released 15 sneak peek photos of the big day, and these two will get the happily ever after they've always deserved.

Check out these special Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 9 photos of the wedding. It will be beautiful; you might want to get your tissues ready before the episode airs.

The best news: we're going to have a real wedding!

Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 9 spoilers suggest that there are some obstacles to get over first, so obviously, the wedding will air at the end of the hour. From the photos, we're invited to the wedding and some of the preparations. Our guess is that it will take up the last 15 minutes or so of airtime.

That may not seem like a lot, but it should be enough to give the couple a strong send-off. And that's what's most important.

April is no longer a regular character, and Choi is leaving Chicago Med after this episode, so anything less than a happily ever after for these two would be unacceptable.

When they were both on-screen all the time, they fought a lot and were not the greatest couple. But Choi is a changed man since recovering from getting shot, and April has gotten her nurse practitioner license, so she's more fulfilled at work.

That's a recipe for these two to have a great life together. Besides, their relationship will be off-screen.

Please scroll down to check out all 15 sneak peek photos.

Noah has a few words for Ethan.

Is Noah helping Ethan get ready?

It looks like it, but he may also be there to say encouraging words.

This will be a beautiful moment, considering Ethan's role in Noah leaving the hospital.

Archer stands up for Choi.

Unsurprisingly, Archer is in the wedding party.

He's Ethan's closest friend; they've known each other since their Navy days.

Archer often needs Choi to balance him out at the hospital, but that's a problem for another day. Right now, he's here for Choi as the wedding begins.

The audience thinks April makes a beautiful bride.

The audience loves watching April make her way down the aisle.

Daniel and Sharon are far from the only people in attendance, but they are some of the happiest.

Everyone is so supportive and eager for the wedding to begin!

Ethan makes a handsome groom.

Ethan doesn't often dress up.

He looks fantastic in his tuxedo while waiting for April.

Let the wedding begin!

Ethan faces his beautiful bride at the altar.

Ethan and April will likely do the traditional thing of not seeing each other on their wedding day until they meet at the altar.

They both look fantastic, and Ethan can't stop smiling.

Us too. This is going to be a wedding to remember!

The ceremony begins.

This is the moment everyone has been waiting for.

Choi and April's ceremony will probably move fast once it begins; weddings always do.

But the buildup to this moment is phenomenal, and we won't be surprised if tears are involved here.

Ethan and April say heartfelt vows.

As is traditional for both TV and real-life weddings, the couple will likely say their own vows.

Their promises will summarize their relationship and celebrate their love for each other.

This will be another moment that needs tissues.

Will the couple exchange rings?

Most weddings have a ring exchange, so it would be strange if this one didn't.

After they say their vows, it's time for the traditional promises to love, honor, and cherish each other, along with the ring exchange.

It's the only thing left before the marriage is official and the bride and groom kiss.

The post-wedding kiss.

Every wedding ends with the newly married couple sharing a kiss.

How passionate will this one be? Everyone is there, but Ethan will likely not want to hold back.

Viewers are more than ready for a serious kiss to seal the marriage!

The ceremony ends.

After a successful wedding (how many of THOSE are there in TV Land?), Ethan and April face the crowd and start saying their goodbyes.

Chicago Med could have had the wedding without the send-off, but thankfully, we're invited to the whole thing, including the recessional.

There are a ton of people supporting the bride and groom as they prepare to leave, too.

Ethan escorts his new bride out of the chapel.

After the wedding, Ethan and April leave the chapel as man and wife.

They're ready to start the next chapter of their new life, and they are thrilled.

There won't be a dry eye in the house when we get to this part of the ceremony.

Everyone cheers for the newlyweds.

Depending on the ceremony, people often throw rice, candy, or other items to celebrate the couple's union.

The Chicago Med staff might not want to risk injuring the bride and groom, but they are certainly ready to celebrate.

This is the most excited any of them have been in a long time.

Ethan and April's next chapter begins.

The happy couple is headed off to parts unknown after their wedding.

We'd like to think they're headed for a real honeymoon, but they appear to be boarding a community health van.

Maybe they'll start their married life working side-by-side in a clinic. It's not the most romantic ending, but it certainly fits them!

The whole staff sees the happy couple off.

Everyone is there to celebrate April and Ethan's special day.

Will and Marcel are among the well-wishers who help send them off after the wedding, but no one will be left out.

This is how to say goodbye to a character who has been a huge part of Chicago Med for eight years!

Sharon and Daniel may have a bittersweet moment.

Sharon and Daniel appear to be spending time together at the wedding. Their relationship is platonic, but are they each other's "date"?

If so, it likely won't go anywhere, but weddings are supposed to be romantic, so who knows?

Sharon may also be sad to lose Choi as an employee even though she's thrilled for the couple, and Daniel will likely offer her support with that.

