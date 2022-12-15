Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Developing British Boxing Drama Fightland At Starz

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's overall deal at Starz may be over, but the star is still dedicated to developing hit series for the premium cabler.

Starz announced today it is in development on Fightland, executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power Universe, For Life).

The scripted drama series is set within the high stakes, cash rich, dangerous world of British boxing.

Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith (Save Me, Run) have signed on work on the project that follows a retired disgraced world champion fighter drawn into the corrupt underbelly of the sport after the disappearance of his childhood best friend and training partner.

To save his friend, the troubled fighter will have to return to a way of life that nearly destroyed him – one that cost him everything to leave behind.

“‘Fightland’ embodies the stakes, swagger and ambition that collaborations between STARZ and 50 Cent have come to represent,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming at STARZ of the show entering development.

“We are excited to be working with Daniel and Marlon who are brilliant writers and whose authentic take will bring this global story to life.”

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will executive produce through his G-Unit Film & Television along with Francis Hopkinson (Wallander, Bancroft) and Katharine Leadbetter (Woman in White, Catherine the Great) of Expanded Media who will also produce Fightland for STARZ.

Vice President, Original Programming Sebastian Arboleda and Director, Original Programming, Alex Alberts will both oversee the series on behalf of STARZ.

Jackson has been collaborating with Starz for several years and was one of the driving forces of the Power franchise.

Jackson starred in the original series, served as an EP and has directed episodes of the franchise.

After the conclusion of the original series, he was a pivotal player in the expansion of the Power universe, which currently includes Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force.

Also at Starz, under his lucrative overall deal, is BMF. The second season is set to premiere in early 2023, and a documentary companion is also in the works.

