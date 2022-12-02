Daredevil Disney+ Revival Adds Michael Gandolfini to Cast

Daredevil: Born Again is taking shape at Disney+.

The highly anticipated revival has cast Michael Gandolfini, Deadline reports.

Gandolfini is best known for playing young Tony Soprano in the Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark.

Details remain scarce about Born Again, a revival of the hit Netflix series starring Charlie Cox, so there is no telling who Gandolfini will portray at this stage.

Cox played Matt Murdock on the Netflix series, a role he has reprised several times since.

Most recently, he suited up as the superhero on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Vincent D'Onofrio is also returning as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

The actor reprised the role on the Disney+ series Hawkeye last year.

The Daredevil revival was ordered to series earlier this year and is being written and executive-produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord (Covert Affairs).

The Netflix series was canceled alongside The Punisher, Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones.

Born Again is getting an expanded 18 episode order, but it's unclear whether the series is coming back for one season to set up future appearances in the MCU for the characters, or if this will be ongoing.

Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Toby Leonard Moore, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Bob Gunton, Ayelet Zurer, and Rosario Dawson starred on the Netflix version, but there hasn't been confirmation on whether any of those stars will be back.

Woll said in a recent interview that she believed there was more story for her character.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to premiere in 2024 on Disney+, becoming part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 5.

What are your thoughts on Gandolfini's casting on the series?

Are you excited about bringing this universe back to life?

Hit the comments below.

