Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 12-12-22: Sparks Fly Between Eric and Sloan!

So much for just making a new friend. Minutes after breaking up with Nicole, Eric's at Sloan's door...and in her bed. The ex-priest doesn't waste any time, does he? According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 12-12-22, serious sparks fly between Eric and Sloan immediately, and they're not the only ones to have a surprising sexual encounter. Eric doesn't seem like the type to jump from one bed to another. The first time he left the priesthood for Nicole, his religion-based morals remained intact, and he was reluctant to have sex before marriage. But now, Eric's faith seems to have flown out the window. Not only is he the most judgmental person in Salem (at least when it comes to Nicole!), but he'll sleep with anyone who gives him a little attention. Days of Our Lives Classic Couple Spotlight: Lucas and Sami Start Gallery In the right hands, this could be a compelling story about an ex-priest who realizes he was running away from repressed desires and hiding behind his frock. But none of that character development has been on-screen, so this spoiler video clip of Eric wanting to shower with Sloan seems ridiculous. Of all the people to pick, why Sloan? This seems like a repeat of Brady and Kristen's usual story. It also opens the door for an eventual Eric/Nicole reunion. Would anyone be surprised if Nicole's next move is to try to dig up dirt on Sloan so that she can prove Eric's new girlfriend is no good for him? It would be a great twist if Nicole and Jada teamed up to protect Eric from himself, but that's not likely to happen. Jada is too busy making catty comments behind Nicole's back, and she might hook up with Rafe to rub that in Nicole's face, too. If Nicole puts her nose into Sloan's business, it will piss Eric off. But when she eventually gets him to open his eyes, she'll be his hero. Nicole and Eric realized they were wrong for each other and were only trying to recreate a past that no longer existed. Still, those words would mean nothing if Eric decided he's "eternally grateful" to Nicole. Another spoiler video clip suggests Brady will mistake Sister Mary Moira for Kristen and try to kiss her. Ew! This is why that trope of kissing people unexpectedly has to go. It's not romantic. It's sexual assault, even though it's never played that way. Please scroll down to check out all eight Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 12-12-22.

Bonnie uncovers the truth.

On Friday, Bonnie realized that Xander kidnapped her while wearing a creepy clown mask, but that doesn't mean it's all over for Xander. Not yet, anyway.

Since Bonnie has been seeing non-existent clowns everywhere, no one will believe her when she says that Xander is Clown Guy. They've all fallen for the fake Rednax nonsense (seriously, does nobody realize the company name is Xander's name spelled backward?). And Bonnie did attack Roman because she thought he was a creepy clown.

Bonnie'll have to work to convince herself first, then put double effort into getting anyone else to believe her.

Leo and Sonny grow closer.

Ugh. We've been down this path before with Sonny, and it doesn't lead anywhere good.

He and Will broke up once before over Will staying in LA too long. That time, Will was the one who had an affair.

Sonny doesn't need to be the one who strays before getting a divorce now. And 'disaster' doesn't begin to cover what happened the last time Sonny dated Leo. Do we need to revisit this relationship?

Gwen comes up with a plan to help Xander.

Gwen already has a plan to help Xander: give him a phony employment contract to show Justin. This ill-thought-out plan doesn't go into what they'll do if Justin still wants to take the case to court.

What is Gwen going to do next? Borrow another mask from Kristen so she can pretend to be the evil employer Justin wants to sue?

Of course, first, she'll have to run interference since Bonnie is in the park staring at Xander. This secret document exchange will not go anywhere close to how these two planned.

Chad and Stephanie discuss their future.

This spoiler likely means their future working relationship since Stephanie has decided to give Alex a try, and Chad is not ready to date anyone.

Chad told Sonny he was quitting since Paulina wouldn't need PR anymore. Has that changed?

Stephanie may try to talk him out of it. She probably knows as well as we do that Chad wants to quit because he's attracted to her.

Sparks fly between Eric and Sloan.

In addition to everything discussed above, why would Eric be attracted to a woman like Sloan when he rejects Nicole for her less-than-angelic behavior?

We can add hypocrite to Eric's list of less-than-endearing qualities. Not only is he attracted to slimy Sloan, but he accused Nicole of being a slut who jumps into bed with the nearest available guy whenever things go south in her love life.

Double standard much, Eric? Sheesh.

Steve seeks help from Rafe and Jada.

I wish that Steve needed Jada's help with a case that would take her far away from Salem. She had the potential to be a strong female character, but instead, she's an annoying middle-schooler in an adult's body.

Steve probably has some case we never heard of that he wants Rafe and Jada to investigate.

This'll force them to work closer together. Will these two hook up? And if they do, is it because they're genuinely attracted to each other or because they want to rub their new relationship in Nicole's face?

Ava plants a bomb at Susan's memorial.

Ugh. Ava's violent revenge schemes are getting old already.

It's bad enough that she ran her car off the road, and everyone presumes she and Susan are dead.

Now she has to violently attack the church during Susan's memorial service without regard for the innocent lives she could destroy.

The only silver lining here is that spoilers indicate Tripp will crash the service. Will Ava's scheme hurt the only person she loves, or is Tripp there to evacuate the church before the bomb goes off?

Brady shares a kiss with someone unexpected.

Yuck. Don't kiss people who don't want to be kissed, and this sort of thing won't happen.

Kristen dressed up as Susan recently, and she's been known to pretend to be Sister Mary Moira, but Brady should ensure he has the right woman before he locks lips with anyone.

What is he doing kissing her even if he does think she's Kristen? Didn't he tell Kristen he had no interest in reconciling with her?

Are you excited for the week of 12-12-22, Days of Our Lives fanatics? Hit the big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button and let us know!

If you'd like to chat about already-aired episodes of Days of Our Lives, check out the latest Days of Our Lives reviews and Days of Our Lives Round Table discussions.

Days of Our Lives streams exclusively on Peacock. New episodes drop on weekdays at 6 AM EST / 3 AM PST.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on Twitter.