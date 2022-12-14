Dear Edward: Apple TV+ Sets Premiere Date for Jason Katims Drama

Dear Edward will be available to stream on Apple TV+ in early 2023.

Apple TV+ today announced that the highly anticipated drama series written and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Jason Katims, will make its global debut with the first three episodes of its 10-episode first season on Friday, February 3, 2023.

One new episode will then be available weekly, every Friday through March 24, 2023.

Adapted from Ann Napolitano’s bestselling, acclaimed novel, "Dear Edward is a heartbreaking, life-affirming, and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection, and the examination of what makes us human," Apple TV+ teases.

Hailing from Apple Studios, "Dear Edward tells the story of Edward Adler (played by Colin O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family."

"As Edward and others all over the world are affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed," the logline teases.

Dear Edward stars Emmy nominee Connie Britton, SAG Award winner Taylor Schilling and introduces newcomer Colin O’Brien.

The ensemble cast also includes Amy Forsyth, Anna Uzele, Audrey Corsa, Brittany S. Hall, Carter Hudson, Dario Ladani Sanchez, Douglas M. Griffin, Eva Ariel Binder, Idris DeBrand, Ivan Shaw, Jenna Qureshi, Khloe Bruno, and Maxwell Jenkins.

The series is written by Katims, who serves as showrunner.

He executive produces through True Jack Productions alongside Jeni Mulein.

Book author Ann Napolitano also serves as executive producer alongside Fisher Stevens (“Palmer"), who is set to direct the first episode and serve as executive producer on the pilot.

Apple TV+ also recently scheduled Servant Season 4 (premiering January 13), Truth Be Told Season 3 (January 20), Shrinking (January 27), and Hello Tomorrow (February 17) for the first two months of 2023.

There is plenty to look forward to on the streaming service next year.

We also have additional seasons of Ted Lasso, For All Mankind, Surface, and many more exciting shows on the way.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.