Disney+ 2023 Preview Teases Loki Season 2, Ahsoka, & More

With 2022 almost in the rear-view mirror, Disney+ is looking ahead to 2023.

The streaming service has shared a trailer for its content offerings in 2023, including new footage for some of its most highly-anticipated series.

There's been a buzz about Loki ever since it first debuted in June 2021, but plot details remain very much under wraps.

Marvel Studios is known for keeping tight-lipped about its projects, but the first footage shows Tom Hiddleston's anti-hero causing many problems.

Loki knows how to rub people the wrong way, and it sure looks like there will be more of that on Season 2.

“Season 2 picks up where Season 1 left off,” Tom Hiddleston told fans at Disney’s D23 convention in September.

“Loki is back in the TVA and Mobius don’t seem to know who he is.”

“It’s a little bit like that Talking Heads song,” Owen Wilson teased.

“And in season two we’re going to answer, ‘How did I get here?”

Ahsoka is also on track for a 2023 bow.

Rosario Dawson played the role of Ahsoka on The Mandalorian Season 2, but the character originated on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and animated series.

Dave Filoni will pen the script for the series, and The Mandalorian's Jon Favreau set as Executive Producer.

Much like Loki, details about Ahsoka have been keep under wraps, but we do know that Hayden Christensen is set to appear as Anakin, reprising his role from the movies and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Secret Invasion, which got a buzzy teaser trailer earlier this year, is also present in the new clip.

We also see new footage for Peter Pan & Wendy, American Born Chinese, and Pixar’s Win or Lose series.

As always, we'll keep you posted on confirmed premiere dates, but take a look at the first footage below.

Take it from the God of Mischief himself: We can’t wait for 2023 on #DisneyPlus. 🙌 #DisneyPlusFeelsLikeHome pic.twitter.com/THWdB85xUw — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) December 19, 2022

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.