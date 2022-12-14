Echo 3 Exclusive Clip: Prince and Bambi Plan Their Next Move

The desperate mission to save Amber (Jessica Ann Collins) continues on Echo 3 Season 1 Episode 6, airing Friday, December 16, on Apple TV+.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive first look at the pivotal episode, which shows Prince (Michiel Huisman) and Bambi (Luke Evans) plotting their next move.

Unfortunately, they know the net is closing, and their window to save Amber is closing.

They turn their attention to the sibling of someone associated with the people holding Amber captive, forcing them to question how far they will go to save her.

Bambi looks shocked as he hears Prince's thoughts on going after an innocent person if it means they return home with her.

Echo 3 has featured high-octane action since its premiere last month, and thankfully, that doesn't seem to be slowing down in the near future.

Set in South America with English and Spanish dialogue, Echo 3 follows Amber Chesborough (Collins), a brilliant young scientist who is the emotional heart of a small American family.

When Amber goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother, Bambi (Evans), and her husband, Prince (Huisman) – two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts – struggle to find her in a layered personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.

The series also stars Martina Gusmán as “Violeta," a prominent political columnist.

The series features James Udom, Maria Del Rosario, Alejandro Furth, Juan Pablo Raba and special guest star, Bradley Whitford.

Echo 3 is also based on the award-winning series When Heroes Fly, created by Omri Givon, and inspired by the eponymous novel by Amir Gutfreund.

Check out the exclusive clip below. If you've been on the fence about watching the show, you should catch up.

It's one of the best shows of the year, and the action is increasing each week.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.