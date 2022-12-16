Hallmark Media Signs Overall Deal With Brooks Darnell

Brooks Darnell is sticking around at Hallmark.

Hallmark Media dropped the exciting news Friday that the actor has agreed to a multi-picture overall deal.

“We are so lucky to have Brooks Darnell here at Hallmark; he is a triple threat – an amazing actor, singer and musician,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media.

“Brooks is such a delight to work with and we’re all so excited for viewers to see him in his next movie, ‘Holiday Heritage,’ which is our first-ever movie celebrating Kwanzaa.”

“I am excited to continue my relationship with the Hallmark family,” said Darnell. “I feel blessed that I get to make feel-good movies that all families and people can enjoy and look forward to seeing what’s next!”

Darnell has starred in a number of Hallmark original movies such as the 2016 Hallmark Channel original movie “All Yours” and 2019’s “A Christmas Miracle” on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Most recently, he starred in the Hallmark Channel original movies “Advice to Love By” and “A Winter Getaway.”

Darnell also appeared in the 2012 feature film Total Recall, had a recurring role in Freeform’s Shadowhunters and has guest starred in episodes of Bones, Breakout Kings, and Nikita.

Darnell is repped by Ryan Goodell/Morris Yorn Barnes, Levine Krintzman, Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.

In a recent interview with TV Fanatic, Darnell noted that he liked Hallmark movies because they make people smile.

"It's warm and makes people smile. And here's the thing, they watch them over and over and over again," he said.

"And that's what I like about it, is it's something you can literally get something from every time you watch it. And it makes you feel good."

"I think that's why people come back to them," he concluded.

What are your thoughts on the multi-picture deal?

Which Hallmark stars would you like Brooks to cross paths with on-screen?

Hit the comments.

You can catch Brooks in Holiday Heritage, airing tonight (Friday, December 16) on Hallmark.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.