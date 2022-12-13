HBO and HBO Max Bloodbath Continues: Love Life, The Nevers Canceled; Westworld to Be Pulled From Streaming

HBO and HBO Max are becoming very unpredictable.

Ever since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, there have been plenty of controversial decisions from the higher-ups at the company.

If you thought Minx was the only cancellation this week, then we have bad news.

HBO Max has split up with Love Life, canceling the romantic anthology after two seasons.

The writing had been on the wall with the lack of updates following the Season 2 finale back in November 2021.

The first season was headlined by Anna Kendrick, while the second had William Jackson Harper at the forefront.

The series has also been pulled from HBO Max, meaning there's a chance fans will never get to rewatch the series again.

Sam Boyd, the creator and co-showrunner, reflected on the cancellation on Twitter.

“Bummed that this is now a thing that can happen! Gonna try to figure out somewhere else for it to live, so it doesn’t just **not exist anymore**, but no matter what, I’m SO proud of it and SO grateful to everyone who worked on it & everyone who watched."

"This show changed my life.”

Over on HBO, The Nevers has been canceled after a single season, despite having half a season unaired.

Six episodes remain and they may wind up at another outlet.

For now, the series is also being pulled from HBO Max, meaning fans will not be able to rewatch the six episodes that already aired.

"August, 1896. Victorian London is rocked to its foundations by a supernatural event which gives certain people - mostly women - abnormal abilities, from the wondrous to the disturbing," reads the official logline, which adds the following:

But no matter their particular “turns,” all who belong to this new underclass are in grave danger.

It falls to mysterious, quick-fisted widow Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and brilliant young inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) to protect and shelter these gifted “orphans.”

To do so, they will have to face the brutal forces determined to annihilate their kind.

The cast included Olivia Williams (Dollhouse), James Norton (Grantchester), Tom Riley (Da Vinci’s Demons), Rochelle Neil (TV’s Das Boot), Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark), Amy Manson (Once Upon a Time), Pip Torrens (The Crown), and Denis O’Hare (American Horror Story).

The cast was rounded out by Zackary Momoh (Seven Seconds), Elizabeth Berrington (Sanditon), Kiran Sawar (Pure), Anna Devlin, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith (Babylon), Nick Frost (Into the Badlands), and Ben Chaplin (The Letter for the King).

Westworld is also getting the boot from HBO Max.

The sci-fi drama was canceled last month after four seasons, despite having a plan to wrap things up after one more season.

The cancellation was surprising, but the show was losing steam with each season in total viewers.

The show was expensive, but removing it from streaming entirely is a bit of a shocker.

It's unclear whether these nixed series will return at a different destination.

HBO Max also cut shows like Vinyl, Camping, and Gordita Chronicles from its service.

It has also scrapped the Degrassi reboot and several other projects in various stages of development, including the highly anticipated Batgirl movie.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.