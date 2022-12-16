Henry Cavill To Star In & EP Warhammer 40,000 Film & TV Franchise at Amazon

Henry Cavill is adding another exciting franchise to his extensive resume.

News broke Friday that Amazon Studios has secured global rights to Warhammer 40,000, based on the popular intellectual property from Games Workshop.

This is the first deal of its kind for Amazon Studios for IP of this scale, and it allows the company to utilize the title across its entertainment businesses.

Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, The Witcher) is set to star in and executive produce the Warhammer 40,000 franchise across all Amazon Studios productions.

Warhammer 40,000 is set in the far future, where humanity stands at the edge of what might be its brightest future, or its darkest age.

The threats to humankind’s empire are many — traitors driven by the fires of ambition, alien empires sworn to reclaim the stars, and the corruption of reality by malevolent gods.

“Warhammer 40,000 has captured the imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios.

“We are excited to work with Henry, Vertigo Entertainment, and Games Workshop across our Amazon entertainment businesses on this brilliant, immersive franchise for our global customers to experience for years to come.”

“I have loved Warhammer since I was a boy, making this moment truly special for me. The opportunity to shepherd this cinematic universe from its inception is quite the honour and the responsibility,” said Henry Cavill.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for all the hard work put in by Vertigo, Amazon and Games Workshop to make this happen. One step closer to making a nigh-on lifelong dream come true.”

“It’s great news and we’re absolutely thrilled; we’re working with a fantastic triumvirate in Henry, Vertigo, and Amazon. Henry’s well-known love of Warhammer 40,000—and his passion as a world-builder and storyteller—will serve us all well in the coming years. Finally, Warhammer will make it to the screen as the fans have hoped, and as they deserve. Exciting times!” said Andy Smillie, creative director of GAW.

The news caps off a wild week for Cavill after news broke that he would no longer be playing Superman in the DC Universe, despite being asked to announce his return in October.

There have been changes at DC with James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over the company after the announcement was made.

Superman will continue to be a part of that universe, but the story will follow a much younger Man of Steel.

“I will, after all, not be returning as Superman," Cavill said in response to the news.

“After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to [Gunn and Safran’s] hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life,” he said.

“James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved … the best of luck.”

Many observers believed Cavill could now return to The Witcher, months after it was announced that Liam Hemsworth would be taking over the Geralt of Rivia role for Season 4.

However, EW swiftly reported that the plan for Season 4 without Cavill would stick.

What are your thoughts on this news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.