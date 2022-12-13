How I Met Your Father Season 2 Premiere Set at Hulu

Hulu's How I Met Your Father has a return date.

The How I Met Your Mother spinoff will premiere its sophomore season on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

It's unclear at this stage whether the 20 episodes will air consecutively or if Hulu plans to split the season into two parts.

Hulu announced plans to give the show an expanded second season earlier this year.

“[Series creators] Isaac [Aptaker] and Elizabeth [Berger]’s inspired vision for How I Met Your Father has proven to be true appointment viewing that fans cannot get enough of week to week,” Jordan Helman, Head of Scripted Content at Hulu Originals, said in a statement at the time.

“The lives of these characters, as portrayed by the immensely talented cast led by Hilary Duff, are just starting to unfold and we’re thrilled to bring more of this group’s journey to our viewers with a supersized second season.”

How I Met Your Father catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma star alongside Hilary Duff.

Details remain scarce about what will happen in the second season, but the cast has teased what comes next in interviews.

"My selfish hope for Sophie is that she gets a little more career-driven this season. Maybe her photographs start to be spotted in a few more galleries and she builds confidence in that area of her life," Duff told Today earlier this year.

"I feel like if that gets a little more sorted, the love stuff will fall more into place because she'll have the confidence to love herself more. But I feel like our show's hopefully going to go on for a really long time, so we don't want her to get too sorted, too fast."

The series has featured several links to the original series since its premiere.

What are you excited to see in the second season?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.