Jason David Frank: Power Rangers Star's Cause of Death Revealed

Power Rangers legend Jason David Frank died last month.

At the time, there were conflicting reports about how the actor died.

Frank's wife, Tammie Frank, revealed in a statement to People this week that the actor died by suicide.

“While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a very normal life with ups and downs, just like anyone else,” Tammie said, adding that she has been harassed online since the news broke.

“It has shocked and saddened me beyond belief to see that the media has turned my family’s tragedy into a tall tale."

"Since Jason’s death, I have been harassed online and can no longer stand to watch my husband’s good name slandered.”

Tammie revealed that the couple had been considering parting ways following the sudden death of her daughter Shayla, which “wrecked our family emotionally.”

Tammie said that they subsequently decided to get back together before taking a trip in November to a hotel where Jason took his life.

Tammie recalls knocking on the door to no response, and police later found him deceased.

“It was meant to be a fun weekend getaway, and instead, I lost the love of my life,” Tammie continued in the statement to People.

“Jason was a good man, but he was not without his demons. He was human, just like the rest of us… All we want is to remember Jason and our happiest memories, and move on from the pain of losing a loved one."

"I only ask for sympathy and understanding during this difficult time. To all the fans and supporters of Jason and our family, thank you for your kind words and wishes and God bless you all.”

Frank was best known for playing Tommy Oliver in six different iterations of the Power Rangers TV series.

The actor also starred in the feature-length movies Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie and Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie.

Amy Johnson, who played Kimberly Hart, the original Pink Power ranger, paid tribute to her one-time co-star last month.

"Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique," Johnson wrote.

"My life just won't be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy." "I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace..."

May Jason David Frank rest in peace.

