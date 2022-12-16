Jen Shah Skips The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Taping

We have bad news for fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City...

Jen Shah pulled a Mary Cosby.

TMZ reported Friday that Shah didn't show up for the filming of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 reunion in New York City.

The same report states that Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, and Whitney Rose all showed up for the reunion, which will film as planned.

Yes, we're getting a four-person reunion, which may or may not be a good thing.

Shah is currently awaiting sentencing in her federal case after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The star's arrest was captured on the second season of the Bravo reality series, and has been a hot topic ever since.

She's facing up to 14 years.

There were reports that Shah would not be invited to the reunion taping, and in a new statement, Shah said this is the case.

"On September 14, 2022, I was informed by Bravo executives that I was not invited to attend the Season 3 reunion," the star said.

"I was disappointed because I would have no venue to confront inaccuracies and address my storyline with cast members."

Shah said that all changed last month.

Shah adds, "Out of nowhere, on November 29, two and a half weeks ago, I was invited to attend. I was elated to learn I would now have a voice at reunion."

The reality TV star admits "I was clear with Bravo that out of respect for the courts and standing judicial order, I would not be in a position to discuss anything related to my legal case or sentencing."

The star elaborates as follows:

Bravo found this unsatisfactory and said they expected me to discuss this "storyline."

That expectation has no regard for me or my family's well-being; so under legal advice, I will not be attending reunion.

I need to focus on the most important thing in my life -- my family.

Shah has been front and center throughout the current third season as she prepares for her day at court.

We're around the halfway point and Shah's admission of guilt has yet to air.

It's unclear what Bravo will do in regards to the reunion, but we probably shouldn't expect a three-part episode.

Heck, I wouldn't be surprised if we got a 20-minute wrap-up for the season because it's not been as dramatic as the previous seasons.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

