Jen Shah, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Star, Asks for Reduced Sentence in Fraud Case

Jen Shah is going to prison.

We've known that much about The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star since pleading guilty to one count of committing wire fraud earlier this year.

According to advisor guidelines, Shah faces 11 to 14 years in prison and has penned a letter asking a judge will give her a truncated, three-year sentence instead.

“The terrible business decisions I made and professional relationships I developed stemmed from some personal painful experiences that I was going through in my life,” Shah wrote in a four-page letter to the judge, according to CNN.

Shah's attorney said she never had direct contact with the victims. However, prosecutors accused Shah of coming up with leads who could be targeted.

“Jennifer Shah was a key participant in a nationwide scheme that targeted elderly, vulnerable victims,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement after the guilty plea.

“These victims were sold false promises of financial security, but instead, Shah and her co-conspirators defrauded them out of their savings and left them with nothing to show for it.”

News of Shah asking for a lighter sentence comes just days after it emerged she was a no-show at the taping of the reunion.

Shah alleged that she was initially not invited to the reunion.

"On September 14, 2022, I was informed by Bravo executives that I was not invited to attend the Season 3 reunion," the reality TV star said.

"I was disappointed because I would have no venue to confront inaccuracies and address my storyline with cast members."

Shah said that all changed last month, adding:

"Out of nowhere, on November 29, two and a half weeks ago, I was invited to attend. I was elated to learn I would now have a voice at reunion."

"I was clear with Bravo that out of respect for the courts and standing judicial order, I would not be in a position to discuss anything related to my legal case or sentencing."

Shah said her focus is on her family as she prepares for sentencing.

