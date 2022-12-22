Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Return Date Set at MTV: Watch the Explosive Trailer

Jerzdays are back on MTV next month!

MTV today announced that the hit series Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which is the #1 reality series with young adults, is set to return for a monumental sixth season on Thursday, January 26 at 8 PM ET/PT on MTV.

Here's the official logline:

Following an explosive season five that tested friendships like never before, "Jerzdays" are back with one vacation after another as the "Shore" family fist pumps their way across the country for the first time ever.

Between hitting wine country for the launch of Nicole's new wine label and South Carolina for Mike's celebrity cornhole tournament to the final stop in New Orleans for a jaw-dropping extended-family getaway - the squad continues to take every trip up a notch.

While change is in the air for Mike and Lauren as they prepare for their second child, Vinny makes his dancing debut on ABC's Dancing with The Stars, and newly-divorced Angelina is on the hunt for love.

As always, wherever this group goes the drama follows - leading up to a bombshell no one saw coming.

The bombshell may be that Angelina might reveal that she has feelings for Vinny.

If you watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation online, you know they've had their battles, but there's always been a connection between them.

Snooki picks up on it in the new trailer after Angelina kisses him on the cheek.

"You like him!" she tells her friend.

"Just say it. You like Vinny."

In response, Angelina doesn't confirm or deny that she harbors feelings for Vinny.

It's difficult to imagine them ever having a happy relationship because the pair seem to love causing problems for one another.

Also complicating things is that we know Vinny got close to Gabby Windey during Dancing With the Stars filming.

The pair haven't confirmed a romance, but they sure seem to be getting close if their social media interactions are to be believed.

On an exciting note, we do see Vinny on DWTS and how his co-stars supported him during what must have been an exhausting time.

Check out the official trailer below, and don't forget to watch the insanity unfold when the series returns on January 26, 2023.

