Kirstie Alley, Emmy Award-Winning Actress of Cheers and Veronica's Closet, Dies at 71

Kirstie Alley, best known for her role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC series, Cheers, has died at 71 after a short battle with cancer.

Alley had a significant social media presence and shared a lot of herself with the world.

Known for her keen sense of humor and love for animals, she will be greatly missed.

Alley's children, True and Lillie Parker shared the news through Alley's official Twitter account.

To all our friends, far and wide around the world…

We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.

She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.

We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.

Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.

We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.

With love always,

True and Lillie Parker

Alley was a two-time Emmy Award-winning actress for her role on Cheers, but she cast a net far and wide across the entertainment universe in movies and television.

Among her film roles, she starred with good friend John Travolta in Look Who's Talking, as Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, and as a crazy paegent mom to Denise Richards in Drop Dead Gorgeous.

On television, Alley starred as Virgilia Hazard in the lauded miniseries North & South, and starred as fashion maven Veronica Chase on Victoria's Closet.

Alley also took her on her weight critics head on with the zany Fat Actress, in which she played a souped up version of herself, and more recently, she starred in Scream Queens as Ingrid Hoffel.

But it was as Rebecca on Cheers that Alley really made her mark.

She wasn't in an enviable position, coming into the sitcom to battle wits opposite Ted Danson after Shelly Long left the series.

But Alley won many fans with Rebecca's antics, earning her an Emmy Award for Outstand Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 1991.

She also won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Specil for her role as Sally Goodson in David's Mother.

She received four other nominations for Cheers, one for Veronica's Closet, and another for her role in the miniseries The Last Don.

Alley will be remembered for all of this and incredible spirit, kindness, and the many years she spent entertaining us before finally sharing her life with us through social media.

Our thoughts and prayers go to her daughters, family, and friends.

