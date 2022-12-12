Kit Harington Teases Jon Snow Game of Thrones Spinoff: "He's Not OK"

Game of Thrones is over, but the franchise shows no signs of slowing down at HBO.

House of the Dragon launched earlier this year, breaking many records at the premium cabler.

Several other shows are in various stages of development set in the GOT universe.

One of those is set to star Kit Harrington, reprising his role as Jon Snow.

The actor appeared at the convention for Game of Thrones in L.A. and opened up about his character's journey.

“I think if you asked him, he would’ve felt he got off lightly,” Harington said on Sunday, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He’s done."

"The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.”

“He’s gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that, that’s interesting.”

Harington made sure to add that his character was definitely not OK at the end of the original series.

“So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there’s always this feeling of like… I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are OK. He’s not OK,” he shared.

The existence of the project was confirmed earlier this year after speculation.

“Yes, it was Kit Harrington (sic) who brought the idea to us,” George R.R. Martin “I cannot tell you the names of the writers/ showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.”

The series is still in the development stage, but we'll have more updates on the project as they're revealed.

Given the intense reaction to the end of the original series, HBO will likely want to ensure there is a plausible story to tell with Harrington front and center.

The success of House of the Dragon proves the GOT universe is still viable.

What are your thoughts on the details?

