Law & Order: SVU's Ryan Buggle Talks About Noah's Coming Out, Dreams For the Future, and Growing Up on Set

Benson's adopted son has gone through a lot since Ryan Buggle began playing him in 2017.

On Law & Order: SVU, Noah has dealt with everything from being kidnapped by his biological grandmother to coming out as bisexual.

We recently had the chance to catch up with Ryan Buggle. Read on to get to know the actor playing Noah!

What's it been like for you to have grown up working on a show like SVU?

It is just incredible because I get to meet so many different people in the Village. Like Ice-T, Mariska... I get to see everyone. It's so amazing.

That's awesome. And I know you're not on SVU full-time. Do you go to school when you're not on the show?

I'm homeschooled. I do three hours a day, sometimes four. I'm in eighth grade.

What's your favorite subject?

I love history. Right now, I'm learning about geography.

Cool. So everybody on my Facebook group wanted me to ask you what it's like to work with Mariska.

It is so amazing! She has taught me so much about acting and life. I love her so much. She's really like, my real mom who's like, not just my mom on stage.

So you spend a lot of time with her?

Yeah, I have sleepovers with her kids all the time.

Cool. So let's talk a little bit about SVU. What do you hope happens for Noah this season?

I'm so excited to see what the writers are coming up with. And I really hope Noah takes a stand and becomes a leader like his mom.

That'd be cool. I hope so,

I was excited about the episode with Noah coming out last year as bisexual. I'm transgender. So that was something close to me. And, as you know, a lot of discussions have happened online since that episode. What was it like for you when you got that script?

So Mariska contacted me when they came up with the idea. She FaceTimed me, and we chatted, and she made sure that it was comfortable for me because she always wants me to be comfortable.

Oh, that's cool. And what have you heard about fan reaction to that story? Have people written to you about it?

When I first shot the scene, I didn't think anything about it. I just thought it was an amazing scene because Olivia doesn't care. She's like, oh, that's amazing to know, and he's just so brave.

And then I've had so many people messaging me all over the world. And I just want to keep making the fans proud.

A lot of people online were wondering about the kid who had been bullying Noah in that episode. People thought maybe it was something that was going on in the house, and they were hoping that Olivia would look into that more. Is that something you'd like to see too?

Definitely! I think bullying is wrong. And if you ever get bullied, just remember that you matter. And don't be afraid to tell a trusted adult. And always be true to yourself.

When I watch the show, I see that Noah is very familiar with Tik Tok and all these things. How similar are you to Noah in your personality and the things you do?

I've been doing SVU for almost half my life, which is amazing. So, we are really alike because I like dance. He likes dance. We love our families. And he's just so caring.

That's awesome. Besides SVU, do you have other projects that are coming up?

I'm the Charmin toilet paper bear, which is pretty funny. I have a commercial coming up where I'm a scientist, and I test out the toilet paper.

That sounds fun! How busy does SVU keep you? How often do you work with them?

Sometimes it's like two weeks, and then sometimes it's like three days a week. It just depends on how the episodes go.

How far in advance do you find out what Noah is going to be up to?

We get the scripts two or three weeks ahead.

That's awesome. What is it like working with Ice-T and everyone?

Ice-T is definitely the coolest guy in the whole world.

Do you have a favorite memory from your time on SVU so far?

It used to be playing Nintendo Switch with Ice-T. But recently, I got to go in a cop car with him, which I'll never forget.

Awesome. That sounds cool. What's the atmosphere like on set? I've read that Ice-T cracks jokes and stuff.

Yeah, everyone's so funny. Ice-T and Mariska are joking around the whole time.

Oh, that's awesome. How did you get the role on SVU?

My aunt Elizabeth was at the agency, and they were looking for a little boy. And she said, " Oh, yeah, I got a little boy." And then my first audition was a Toys R Us job. And I booked it. And I was like, oh, this is so cool. I want to keep doing it. And then it just kept auditioning. And I love that so much.

Oh, that's awesome. Do you think you'll keep doing it when you grow up too?

Yeah, I'm going to act my whole life, hopefully.

I know you said you liked geography in school. What are some of the other things you like to do?

I actually kind of want to be a stuntman when I grow up, which is going to be pretty cool. Because I do gymnastics too, besides dance, like flips and everything. But I also really like guitar. I like playing Roblox with my cousins. And I definitely love gymnastics.

That's really cool. It sounds like you have a pretty good balance of working and school and having fun. What would you like to say to all the fans reading this interview?

If they're ever acting, I would say, always be true to yourself. You always got to come from a natural place.

How do you do that when you're on set? How do you prepare?

Since I've been on the set for so long, I make believe I'm in the moment and actually doing the thing. Like it's real life, basically.

That's really awesome. You get into exactly what the character is doing or what's happening. And that's, that's, that's so cool. Do you ever want to do any writing or directing or anything like that?

When I was in quarantine, my mom was a NICU nurse. So it was me, my sister, and my four cousins in the house together to be safe. And every single day I would, I would make them star in my little movies I would make.

It sounds like you had a good way of getting through the pandemic.

Yeah, we were hanging out all the time, playing on skateboards, scooters -- all that kind of stuff.

That's cool. How have things been since the quarantine lifted, with COVID and everything, being back on the set?

When we just started getting back, we had to wear masks. We still have to wear masks, but it's a little better. We have to have COVID tests every day when we're on set.

Law & Order: SVU will return in the new year.

