Lindsie Chrisley Reacts to Parents Todd and Julie's Prison Sentences: "I Am Heartbroken"

Lindsie Chrisley is speaking out for the first time after Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to prison time on fraud and tax evasion charges.

It was reported last month that Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 16 months probation, while Julie got seven years in prison in addition to 16 months probation.

"I wanted to take a minute and first of all, say thank you to all of our listeners that have reached out to me the past few weeks regarding my family," Lindsie began in a statement shared with Hollywood Life.

Lindsie opened up about waiting to speak out on the sentencing.

"I wanted to take a step back and begin to process everything before speaking and making any statements."

"The past few months have been extremely hard for me and my family, and I am heartbroken over the updates in my parents' case that occurred late last month."

"I know some of the media has tried to twist my response to this and make it something it's not, but at the end of the day, there is no tea here," Lindsie said.

"I am heartbroken and navigating this process the best way I know how. At the end of the day, this is a real family, and these are real and raw emotions."

"With that being said, thank you all for your love, support, and prayers. It really means the world to my family and me," she said.

Julie previously opened up about the sentence on her podcast Chrisley Confessions.

“The difficulties I’m going through, how I handle it… they’re watching that as well,” Julie said.

“If I handle it right, they’re watching; if I screw it up, they’re watching.”

Lindsie was previously estranged from her father, but they reconnected earlier this year, with Lindsie saying her testifying in the trial was not responsible for their reconciliation.

“I can confidently tell you there was no reconnection due to any legal reasons whatsoever,” she explained in her The Southern Tea podcast.

"Nothing like that ever transpired.”

