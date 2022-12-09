Manifest Reigns Supreme on Nielsen Streaming Chart Opposite The Crown; Warrior Nun and Yellowstone Enter the Chart

The Nielsen streaming charts for the week of November 7 featured some big surprises.

We'll start with the least surprising: Netflix's decision to bring Manifest back from the dead has paid off -- big time.

The one-time NBC series managed 2.3 billion minutes viewed across 52 episodes, landing at the #1 stage.

The missing plane drama surged 67% week-to-week.

The series beat stiff competition from The Crown, which landed in second place overall with 2.13 billion minutes viewed.

It will be fun to see if the royal Netflix drama takes down Manifest next week or if Manifest can continue to lead the chart.

Love is Blind managed 1.27 billion minutes viewed, landing in the #3 spot in the overall list.

If we look at the "Original Series Only" list, Netflix's buzzy -- but under-promoted -- Warrior Nun managed 595 million minutes viewed, coming in ahead of The Handmaid's Tale (520 million minutes viewed), Andor (420 million minutes viewed), and The Watcher (409 million minutes viewed).

Warrior Nun has had a lot of chatter on social media, thanks to its excellent plot. Check out why Warrior Nun should be your next obsession.

Netflix's Lindsay Lohan Christmas movie, Falling For Christmas, landed at #10 on the overall list with 636 million minutes viewed.

If we look at the "Acquired Series List," Peacock's decision to take on the streaming rights to Yellowstone is paying off.

The hit Paramount Network drama landed at #5 as people binged the first four seasons in the lead-up to the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere.

Cocomelon (791 million minutes viewed) was #1 on that list, with NCIS (786 million minutes viewed), Bluey (687 million minutes viewed), and Gilmore Girls (637 million minutes viewed) also landing in the top 5.

What are your thoughts on the numbers?

Are there any surprises for you?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.