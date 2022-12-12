Minx Canceled as HBO Max Reverses Season 2 Renewal

Another one bites the dust at HBO Max, and this one stings.

The streaming service has canceled Minx after a single season.

HBO Max previously picked the series up for a second season

“All of us at Minx have been blown away by the passionate response from audiences across the world, who have mashed-up, TikTok-ed and fanfic-ed us into a renewal," said EP Ellen Rapoport earlier this year.

"We are so grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Lionsgate for being true champions of the show, and for the opportunity to continue on this journey."

"Here’s to more chest hair, pussy bow blouses and tasteful nudes in Season 2.”

News of the cancellation comes as production was winding down on the second season, but Lionsgate Television is not giving up on the show yet.

“We have enjoyed a good partnership with HBO Max and are working closely to find a new opportunity for Minx, so current, and new viewers, can continue this journey with us," the company said in a statement.

Minx is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

The series stars Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson, Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya.

News of the cancellation is the latest in a string of cost-cutting moves at Warner Bros. Discovery post-merger.

The Batgirl movie was scrapped earlier this year despite production being mostly completed.

The company also scrapped TBS' Chad, but that show later wound up on Roku, so there's a good chance Minx could pop up at another outlet.

Having most of the season in the can should help matters.

The series had decent reviews and was said to have been a hit for HBO Max.

HBO Max also recently canceled FBOY Island, Gordita Chronicles, and many more projects.

