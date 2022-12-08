Monarch Canceled at FOX

The Roman Family's story will be incomplete on FOX.

According to Deadline, Monarch has been canceled after one season.

The news dropped just one day after the Monarch Season 1 finale, which was another shocking hour of the Country Music drama series.

Monarch launched in the fall, despite being initially set to premiere much earlier this year.

At the time of the delay, FOX noted that it wanted to give the show more time for promotion.

The series debuted with a football lerad-in back in early September with 4 million viewers and a 0.91 rating, with the premiere going on to reach much higher numbers with encores and delayed viewing factored in.

Unfortunately, the show failed to garner much traction in its regular Tuesdays at 9 p.m. time period, with the series overall averaging 1.9 million viewers and a 0.3 rating

The finale on Tuesday managed 1.6 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The series lost around half of its decent lead-in from The Resident. Shows that don't hold on to the numbers of the earlier show on the night rarely survive.

Overall, Monarch was FOX's least-watched and lowest-rated dramaso far this season and out of 11 scripted series overall, it ranked #8.

Academy Award Winner Susan Sarandon, Golden Globe nominee Anna Friel, Grammy Award nominee Trace Adkins, Josh Sasse, Beth Ditto, Meagan Holder, Inigo Pascual, Martha Higareda, and Emma Milani star.

Tony Award winner Faith Prince, Adam Croasdell, and Eva Amurri are featured in recurring roles.

In Monarch, reigning King of Country Music Albie Roman(Adkins), along with his insanely talented but tough-as-nails wife, Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon), have created a country music dynasty.

But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie.

And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette "Nicky" Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy while ensuring her own quest for stardom, alongside her brother, Luke Roman (Sasse), and sister, Gigi Roman (Ditto).

