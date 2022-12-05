Neal Bledsoe Cuts Ties With GAC Family: "My Support for the LGBTQIA+ Community Is Unconditional"

Neal Bledsoe is parting ways with GAC Family following Candace Cameron Bure's controversial comments about keeping "traditional marriage" at the center of Christmas movies on the cabler.

"As someone who struggled as a young man with our society’s extremely narrow definition of masculinity, it was their community that provided me with refuge and a guiding light when my life felt lost," Bledsoe shared in a statement to Variety.

"And now, if I cannot stand up for that community in their time of need, my debt to them means nothing."

"So, I want to be very clear: my support for the LGBTQIA+ community is unconditional – nothing is worth my silence or their ability to live and love freely in a world that we are lucky enough to share with them."

“I hope GAF will change, but until everyone can be represented in their films with pride, my choice is clear,” Bledsoe added.

“I look forward to working with creators who put no limits on the stories we tell and follow through on their message of values with open arms.”

The star also revealed that he didn't promote his recent holiday film for the network because he couldn't “take comfort from, nor will I give refuge to, those who excuse exclusion and promote division in any way, shape, or form.”

Bure, best known for Full House, landed a coveted position with GAC Family earlier this year and has creative control over several projects.

The actress and producer said in a Wall Street Journal profile last month that she didn't anticipate same-sex couples in the network's programming.

“I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she said.

Bure released a statement following backlash about the comments.

"All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people," Bure said in a statement released last month.

"It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone," the Full House alum continues.

"It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies."

"But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn't be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever."

You can read Bure's full statement here.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.