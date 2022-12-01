Netflix Drops First Trailer for Harry and Meghan Documentary Series

Netflix will chart the highs and lows of Harry and Meghan.

The streaming service dropped a trailer for its Harry & Meghan documentary series on Thursday morning.

"In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story," the logline teases.

"Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."

"With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other," Netflix promises.

The series comes from the critically-acclaimed, two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus.

"Harry & Meghan is a never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history," the logline adds.

The trailer is certainly interesting, giving viewers the sense that we'll learn far more about the couple's time in the palace.

"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," Harry says at one point.

With the show featuring commentary from friends and family, there's a good chance we'll learn far more about the inner workings of the Royal Family or how these people perceive the palace to work.

There will undoubtedly be much interest in this series because their relationship has been in the public eye for the last few years.

After plenty of headlines, it will be interesting to see how things played out from the couple's perspective, assuming the series lives up to the premise teased in the logline.

