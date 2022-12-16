On My Block Spinoff Freeridge Gets First Look & Premiere Date at Netflix

at .

On My Block may be over, but its legacy will love on through a new group of teenagers.

Netflix on Friday announced Freeridge, its highly anticipated, coming-of-age dramedy will premiere February 2, 2023.

The series follows sibling rivals Gloria and Ines and their friends Demi and Cameron who have unleashed a curse bringing dark misfortune into their lives.

Freeridge Cast

There’s a new core four in town in this On My Block spinoff series and an unforgettable adventure to be had.

Keyla Monterroso Mejia (Gloria), Bryana Salaz (Ines), Tenzing Norgay Trainor (Cam), Ciara Riley Wilson (Demi) star.

The Next Generation of On My Block

Peggy Blow, who was delightful on On My Block has a new series regular role.

On My Block Stars Paula Garcés, Eric Gutierrez, Eme Ikwuakor, and Raushanah Simmons areall reprising their roles from On My Block in the new show.

Lauren Iungerich (Showrunner/Co-Creator/Executive Producer) tells Netflix's Tudum, "The new core four of Freeridge don’t step into the shoes of our original [On My Block] crew."

"They step into their own shoes, right alongside the legacy of the kids who came before them."

Back from On My Block

"Through the lens of this new group of friends, we’ll see Freeridge as we know it and also explore a Freeridge we haven’t seen before."

On My Block was a huge success for Netflix throughout its four-season run.

Jamie Uyeshiro (On My Block) and On My Block co-creators Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft executive-produce alongside On My Block co-creator Lauren Iungerich and Jamie Dooner.

“Some of the greatest comments we’ve heard about On My Block were from fans telling us that they felt seen and represented," said Uyeshiro, Gonzalez and Haft in a joint statement when the show got a formal pickup.

Returning Faces, New Faces

"As we embark on Freeridge, a more female-driven show, we will continue to invest in authentic characters that represent our passionate audience… Oh, and there may be gnomies."

What are your thoughts on the franchise living on through a spinoff?

Hit the comments.

NCIS Three-Show Crossover Photos Tease Reunions and Danger for Franchise Favorites
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

TV News

TV News Photos

What to Watch December 10, 2022
What to Watch November 18, 2022
WTW November 12, 2022
What to Watch November 5, 2022
WTW October 29, 2022
WTW October 22, 2022

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. On My Block Spinoff Freeridge Gets First Look & Premiere Date at Netflix