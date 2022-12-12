Quantum Leap Renewed! NBC Orders a Second Season of the Revival Series

There's a lot more leaping in our future, Fanatics!

After a thirty-year break, the Quantum Leap project is once again a going concern, and NBC is backing it with an early renewal, guaranteeing fans will have more adventures with Dr. Ben Song and his team to look forward to.

Quantum Leap is currently on its midseason hiatus, having aired eight episodes and with ten more to come after NBC added six more episodes in October to its initial twelve-episode season order.

A continuation of the 1990's sci-fi time travel adventure that starred Scott Bakula and Dean Stockwell, the new series has done an admirable job treading a new path while paying respect to the canon that has come before.

2022's Quantum Leap is more of an ensemble cast than its predecessor, with Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park, and Nanrisa Lee starring alongside Raymond Lee as the time-traveling Dr. Ben Song.

It's been a steady climb to success for the fledgling series.

Since premiering on September 19 with Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 1, the pilot is up to a 2.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 10.8 million viewers across linear, digital, and streaming platforms.

This makes it NBC's best-ever drama launch on Peacock as well as the #2 new broadcast show of the season in that key demo.

"We're leaping into a second season thanks to the incredible work by our cast, producers, writers, and everyone who has played a role in giving this iconic NBC series a new life," said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

"As we continue to bring audiences to our must-watch dramas, it's gratifying to know 'Quantum Leap' will have a prominent place next season both on our NBC schedule and next day on Peacock."

Acknowledging the fanbase that tunes in out of nostalgia for the original series, Scott Bakula's Sam Beckett has been referenced as the original creator of the quantum accelerator and a cautionary tale of the pioneer who never made it home.

Dean Stockwell's Al Cavalicci is even closer to the story as the character's widow, Beth (Susan Diol, who also played the role in the 90s), appears when Ben's teammates discover Al and Beth's daughter, Janis, has something to do with Ben's unauthorized leap.

So far, Ben has leaped into the lives of an undercover cop, an astronaut, a prizefighter, a female bounty hunter, a retired gunslinger, a husband in a struggling marriage, an exorcist, and a delinquent teen.

On Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 8, the midseason finale, we finally learn the reason for his leap, which leaves guide and fiancée Addison speechless.

Today's renewal means we'll not only get to learn how Ben plans to save Addison in his leaping but what Janis has been trying to warn him about.

There's also Leaper X -- aka Martinez -- whose story has only been touched on, Jenn's conman father, and Magic's problematic family situation.

Whether it was ambitious planning or pure chutzpah, the creative team has laid out plenty of on-ramps to sustain the show's momentum as it looks to the future.

Quantum Leap Season 1 returns on January 2 with new episodes airing on NBC Mondays at 10 pm and streaming Tuesdays on Peacock.

