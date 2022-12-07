Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Reginald Andres Beyond Thunderdome

Everything comes down to this, and Reginald got put to the test.

The vampire assessment took center stage on Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 10.

The biggest question of the episode: did Reginald pass the vampire assessment?

The vampire assessment took most of the hour, and Reginald exceeded expectations.

It all came down to the final two tests, and he needed to pass both of them to be able to pass mathematically.

Logan, played by the genre icon Julian Richings (Cube (1997), Orphan Black), turned out to be an extremely menacing vampire, but that didn't stop Reginald.

Reginald took many jabs at the head honcho, which caused him to get angry, but, as revealed later in the episode, that was the plan all along.

Reginald passed some complex tests throughout the exam, including the second to last one: transporting a nest of hornets across the room.

Luckily, Reginald knew how to do that and managed to surprise Logan (honestly, everyone was shocked).

The final task proved quite difficult: Reginald got 60 seconds to win a prize from a claw machine.

That's the hilarious aspect of this assessment: some of the tests were wacky.

Also, an incredibly funny and iconic vampire guard started to gain some sympathy for our hero.

She made little quips throughout the tests that made us giggle, but she also started to care for Reginald and his tenacity.

Played by Ayisha Issa, she became an unexpected standout during the finale.

Reginald failed the final assessment, but Reginald had a contingency plan.

In a ruse that confused Logan and us, Todd got brought in as a suspected vampire turned by Reginald!

When Reginald started getting tortured, however, is when the actual plan got revealed: Reginald had a Disco ball hidden in his stomach.

Yup, you read that right! We were perplexed but figured out precisely what it was for shining light to try and kill the other vampires.

In another shocking twist, when he passed the disco ball out of his stomach, he rolled it to Angela, who then passed it to the (actually human!) Todd.

Angela's involved in the plan, Todd's actually a human, and Angela passed Reginald a squirt gun filled with Angel's blood to kill Logan.

Sadly, Reginald ran out of blood before he could get Logan, which prompted Maurice to stake Logan and turn him to dust, thus making Maurice the new Deacon of the Americas.

The quality of this episode amazed us because it balanced the action and emotions and showcased Jacob Batalon's acting skills throughout the episode.

It also showcased the quality of comedy writing that fluctuated throughout the series.

The jokes landed, were appropriately timed, and provided levity to the vampire assessment's seriousness.

We also got the things we've been asking for, even if only in a minor part: more Ashley, Claire, and Nikki!

Claire's character continued to get more interesting: she finally showcased some sort of supernatural ability.

While we don't know what the ability means, she fought off vampire assassins swiftly.

If we get a second season for Reginald the Vampire, we hope they explore more of her supernatural ability!

We also saw Ashley and Nikki interact more, and they left the screen to "take a long walk in the dark."

We don't know exactly what this long walk will entail, but we got to see some of Ashley and some of Nikki, so we were happy.

The creation of the plan to save Reginald was told through a flashback, and it got executed pretty well.

Sadly, Reginald convincing Angela to help didn't get shown, and we really would like to know how he swung that.

Alas, there's only so much story that can be told in a 45-minute episode, and that wasn't a part of it.

We're happy that Reginald got to survive (and, in turn, Maurice), and if this turned out to be the end of the series, they ended the season's main plot.

But they also introduced a new dangerous mystery: the angels are killing vampires...?

We don't know much, but we know that Eve survived the angel's blood ordeal just to get killed by a smoldering angel.

The angel then appeared to Reginald at the slushie shack the next day, which is when the screen cut.

The writers did a great job wrapping up the first season's plot well enough that if the series has to end here, it's a satisfying enough ending.

But we want more Reginald the Vampire!

The season has been hit or miss in quality, but the ride was a lot of fun.

There turned out to be one more surprising twist up the writers' sleeves: Todd kissed Mike.

Yup. Todd KISSED Mike after the latter agreed to turn Todd into a vampire.

It was unexpected, but a cute little treat and Todd got very flustered after the kiss ended.

If Reginald the Vampire gets a season 2, we hope they explore more into Todd's character because there seems to be more than meets the eye.

Whatever the outcome, we're happy the show went out with a bang: the best episode of the season.

What did you think of the Reginald the Vampire season finale?

Would you tune in if the series gets a second season?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and remember you can watch Reginald the Vampire online here on TV Fanatic.

Michael Stack is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.