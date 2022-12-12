RuPaul's Drag Race Moving to MTV for Season 15

RuPaul's Drag Race will have a new home for its 15th season.

News broke Monday that the beloved reality series will migrate to MTV, beginning Friday, January 6, at 8/7c.

The series initially started its life on Logo before moving to VH1.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race will also continue after landing a pickup for a third season.

Spinoffs All Stars continue to air on Paramount+.

Additionally, new spinoffs in Brazil, Germany, and Mexico have been ordered for MTV and Paramount+.

“With the global expansion of RuPaul’s Drag Race, we’re thrilled to bring the franchise into three new Paramount+ territories – Germany, Brazil and Mexico – and are very excited that RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race will return for a third season with our partners at VH1/BET,” says Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios.

Adds Scott Mills, President/CEO of BET Media Group, “We are big fans of the Drag Race franchise and thrilled to bring back RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race for another season on VH1.”

"World of Wonder is delighted to expand its partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios," said World of Wonder CEOs Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato in a press statement.

"Drag Race is about universal themes of love, self-expression, and acceptance, and there has never been a more important time than now for these ideas to be expressed internationally."

"Thanks to Chris McCarthy, Nina L. Diaz and their incredible team at MTV Entertainment Studios, we are honored to continue our mission to showcase the artistry of drag in different languages, and cultures around the world."

RuPaul's Drag Race has been a huge success story since its premiere, drawing critical acclaim, strong ratings, and awards love.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Will you follow the show to MTV?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.