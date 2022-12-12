RuPaul's Drag Race Moving to MTV for Season 15

at .

RuPaul's Drag Race will have a new home for its 15th season.

News broke Monday that the beloved reality series will migrate to MTV, beginning Friday, January 6, at 8/7c.

The series initially started its life on Logo before moving to VH1.

My Queens! - RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race will also continue after landing a pickup for a third season.

Spinoffs All Stars continue to air on Paramount+.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15

Additionally, new spinoffs in Brazil, Germany, and Mexico have been ordered for MTV and Paramount+.

“With the global expansion of RuPaul’s Drag Race, we’re thrilled to bring the franchise into three new Paramount+ territories – Germany, Brazil and Mexico – and are very excited that RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race will return for a third season with our partners at VH1/BET,” says Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios.

Adds Scott Mills, President/CEO of BET Media Group, “We are big fans of the Drag Race franchise and thrilled to bring back RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race for another season on VH1.”

Lady Camden Finale Look - RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Episode 16

"World of Wonder is delighted to expand its partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios," said World of Wonder CEOs Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato in a press statement.

"Drag Race is about universal themes of love, self-expression, and acceptance, and there has never been a more important time than now for these ideas to be expressed internationally."

"Thanks to Chris McCarthy, Nina L. Diaz and their incredible team at MTV Entertainment Studios, we are honored to continue our mission to showcase the artistry of drag in different languages, and cultures around the world."

RuPaul's Drag Race has been a huge success story since its premiere, drawing critical acclaim, strong ratings, and awards love.

Kornbread Finale Look - RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Episode 16

What are your thoughts on the news?

Will you follow the show to MTV?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

RuPaul Quotes

Ross Matthews: [About Jan] Even in your lyrics, you say, “push further into mainstream than any queen before.”
RuPaul: Hmmm, I have a little issue with that.
[They all laugh]

RuPaul: But, you can came into the competition saying, “I came to fight!” And, you know, it’s not like you were...
Vixen: Yeah, so, I came into the competition saying, “I came to fight!” Never once did I start a fight.
[Monet makes a face]
RuPaul: Hey, wait, is that true? It looked like you were instigating things.
Vixen: When did I instigate?
RuPaul: This thing between Aquaria and Miz Cracker.
Vixen: It’s not instigating to tell someone the truth. It’s not instigating to tell someone.
RuPaul: Oh, you can also not say anything!
Vixen: You could, but what’s wrong with telling someone the truth?
RuPaul: Well, if you’re gonna tell someone the truth and it’s going to create tension in the room... then that is creating a fight. You also have a choice to not say anything.

RuPaul

RuPaul Photos

RuPaul Opera Glasses - Tall - RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 Episode 12
RuPaul Opera Glasses - RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
It's Chocolate - Tall - RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Episode 16
It's Chocolate - RuPaul's Drag Race
The Roast - Wide - RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Episode 13
The Roast - RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Episode 13
  1. RuPaul
  2. RuPaul's Drag Race Moving to MTV for Season 15