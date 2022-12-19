RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Trailer Teases Ariana Grande, Julia Garner, & More Guest Judges

RuPaul's Drag Race touches down on its new home on MTV next month, and there will be plenty of new guest judges.

MTV announced that the new judging panel for Season 15 would consist of Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison.

Yes, the series is embracing change.

The network also released the much-anticipated trailer for Season 15 of "RuPaul's Drag Race," which teases the commercial-free premiere episode and limited-commercial part two on Friday, January 6th, where the queens will bring their gifts to a talent show with guest judge Grammy(R) Award-winning singer, songwriter and actress Ariana Grande.

That sounds exciting, right?

This season's guest judges also include music, television, comedy and film icons Ali Wong, Amandla Stenberg, Harvey Guillén, Hayley Kiyoko, Janelle Monáe, Julia Garner, Maren Morris, Megan Stalter, and Orville Peck.

The series has attracted plenty of big names in the past to its guest-judging panel, and it's clear producers have went to extremes to get this panel just right.

The 16 queens will compete for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar and a cash prize of $200,000 - the highest in herstory of the main franchise - served by Cash App.

News broke earlier this month the series would be moving from VH1 to MTV.

At the time, new spinoffs in Brazil, Germany, and Mexico landed series orders.

“With the global expansion of RuPaul’s Drag Race, we’re thrilled to bring the franchise into three new Paramount+ territories – Germany, Brazil and Mexico – and are very excited that RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race will return for a third season with our partners at VH1/BET,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios.

Added Scott Mills, President/CEO of BET Media Group, “We are big fans of the Drag Race franchise and thrilled to bring back RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race for another season on VH1.”

Check out the official trailer below right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.